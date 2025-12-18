EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Phypers 'Terrified He Won't Survive Prison' After 'Spousal Abuse' Arrest — as Their Divorce Turns Into a Courtroom Bloodbath

He faces several years behind bars if convicted of subjecting Richards, 54, to emotional and physical abuse during their toxic six-year marriage.

"Aaron is trying to put on a brave face and smile his way through it all, but deep down he's terrified Denise is gaining the upper hand and she'll somehow persuade a judge to lock him up," shared an insider.

"He's hunkered down with his lawyers and vowing to fight back with everything he's got. But these are very serious charges, and Denise is bragging there's no way he's getting out of it.

"If all goes well, he'll be headed to the slammer and staying there an extremely long time."

the former lovebirds have been at each other's throats since he slapped Denise with divorce papers in July.