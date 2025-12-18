EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Phypers 'Terrified He Won't Survive Prison' After 'Spousal Abuse' Arrest — as Their Divorce Turns Into a Courtroom Bloodbath
Denise Richards is determined to sling hated hubby Aaron Phypers behind bars for spousal abuse – and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's terrified at the prospect of being targeted in prison.
The wellness honcho, 53, was arrested and taken into custody recently at a court hearing in Los Angeles, later posting bail and vowing to prove his innocence.
Facing Prison as Divorce Turns Toxic
He faces several years behind bars if convicted of subjecting Richards, 54, to emotional and physical abuse during their toxic six-year marriage.
"Aaron is trying to put on a brave face and smile his way through it all, but deep down he's terrified Denise is gaining the upper hand and she'll somehow persuade a judge to lock him up," shared an insider.
"He's hunkered down with his lawyers and vowing to fight back with everything he's got. But these are very serious charges, and Denise is bragging there's no way he's getting out of it.
"If all goes well, he'll be headed to the slammer and staying there an extremely long time."
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the former lovebirds have been at each other's throats since he slapped Denise with divorce papers in July.
Court War Explodes Into Chaos
Besides accusing Aaron of battery, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also claimed Phypers stole her computer and leaked photos of her posing for sultry snaps on her X-rated OnlyFans website.
Meanwhile, he accused Richards of cheating with Special Forces hunk Rudy Reyes, as well as tracking his car, harassing him and more.
The warring couple was back in court on November 7, where Denise was granted a five-year restraining order against her ex.
Then, three days later, they were sued for eviction by their landlord, who claimed he is owed $84,000 in back rent.
Terrified He Won’t Survive Prison
With his future in the balance, Phypers is terrified he'll be a punching bag if he ends up behind bars.
An insider added: "Aaron likes to walk the walk as this big tough guy, but there's no way he'd have the mental stamina for surviving prison.
"He'd be bullied and likely beaten to a pulp once the other cons found out who he was. He knows this, and it's keeping him up at night in a cold sweat."