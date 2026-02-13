EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards Kicked to the Curb — How Battling 'Real Housewives' Star and Ex's Real-Life Dramas Now Include Eviction

But her name was also on the lease when landlord John Karan recently nabbed the eviction order after the battling former couple failed to answer his lawsuit.

Karan also claimed he tried but was unable to contact Phypers for the past six months.

The pair originally rented the almost 7,000-square-foot home for a hefty $12,000 a month in 2020, plunking down $23,000 for a security deposit.

The 54-year-old ex-wife of Hollywood hellion Charlie Sheen claimed she had later told Phypers, 53, he'd be responsible for the rent, adding she thought he'd stay temporarily, but he refused to leave the place.

She also charges he and the lodgers had "severely damaged" the home, leaving it "in a state of disarray."