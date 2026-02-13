Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards Kicked to the Curb — How Battling 'Real Housewives' Star and Ex's Real-Life Dramas Now Include Eviction

denise richards eviction ex drama real housewives feud
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards’ eviction unfolds as ex drama intensifies alongside her ongoing 'Real Housewives' feud.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 13 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

The hits keep coming in the nasty divorce between Real Housewives star Denise Richards and estranged hubby Aaron Phypers, who have now been evicted from their six-bedroom, five-bathroom Calabasas, Calif., mansion after reportedly owing a whopping $84,000 in back rent.

RadarOnline.com can reveal while the former Bond beauty apparently moved out in 2023, self-proclaimed self-help guru Phypers remained in the house.

Exes Entangled in Eviction Mess

But her name was also on the lease when landlord John Karan recently nabbed the eviction order after the battling former couple failed to answer his lawsuit.

Karan also claimed he tried but was unable to contact Phypers for the past six months.

The pair originally rented the almost 7,000-square-foot home for a hefty $12,000 a month in 2020, plunking down $23,000 for a security deposit.

The 54-year-old ex-wife of Hollywood hellion Charlie Sheen claimed she had later told Phypers, 53, he'd be responsible for the rent, adding she thought he'd stay temporarily, but he refused to leave the place.

She also charges he and the lodgers had "severely damaged" the home, leaving it "in a state of disarray."

Eviction Fuels Brutal Divorce War

The eviction is another bomb exploding in the vicious divorce where Richards claimed Phypers slapped and choked her during their six-year marriage and even produced a photo of herself with a black eye.

Meanwhile, Phypers claimed the mom of three daughters, two with Sheen and one adopted, is a boozer and druggie and blamed her black eye on her falling down while drunkenly climbing stairs.

Last fall, Richards got a restraining order against Phypers and he was arrested and later released on bond on charges of spousal abuse.

Facing Homelessness Over Unpaid Rent

Radar Logo

In earlier divorce filings, Phypers claimed he was close to being evicted "at any time" for owing $125,000 in rent and $10,090 in homeowner association fees.

"I am in literal danger of being made homeless with no vehicle and no cell phone unless... [court] orders can be entered allowing me access to the substantial funds that are being controlled by [Richards]," he claimed.

