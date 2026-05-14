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EXCLUSIVE: 'Dangerously Thin' Demi Moore's Extreme Weight Loss Raises Alarm as Top Doc Warns Her Body Is 'Breaking Down' and 'Eating Away' at Itself

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Source: MEGA

Health experts are weighing in on Demi Moore's concerning weight loss.

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May 14 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

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Demi Moore stunned fans with her alarmingly gaunt appearance at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, as experts exclusively tell RadarOnline.com her dramatic weight loss could be taking a devastating toll on her health.

Moore, 63, appears to have lost a dramatic amount of weight over the past year. Now, as she serves as a member of the main Cannes competition jury, her worrying appearances have put her beyond-slender figure back in the spotlight.

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Demi Moore's Extremely Low Body Fat Give Illusion of Muscle and Tone

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Photo of Demi Moore
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore's arms appeared to have muscle tone, but low body fat gives that illusion.

At 5'5" and 63 years old, Demi Moore appears to be in the 95-105 pound range, which is significantly lighter than optimal for a woman her height and age," Tara Roscioli, a health coach and certified functional diagnostic nutrition practitioner, told us.

She explained, "What's confusing people about the photos currently circulating is that Demi’s arms appear defined, leaving many to ask how someone can be so dangerously thin yet so toned. This is a grave misconception."

"When the body is in a chronic caloric deficit, it becomes catabolic, which means the body breaks down or literally eats away at its own muscle for fuel. The reason for her visible definition is due to her very low body fat, which creates an illusion of muscularity," Roscioli noted.

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Body 'Breaks Down' With 'Intense' Exercise and Limited Calories

demi moore looks sickly thin new cannes photos
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore's worryingly trim appearance at the Cannes Film Festival alarmed fans.

"That 'tone' is not the product of a healthy training program, but rather intense exercise on top of severe caloric restriction. This combination doesn't build a strong body but rather accelerates the breakdown of one," Roscioli warned.

Plastic surgeon Dr. James Chao, MD, FACS, Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer at VedaNu Wellness, was also concerned about Moore's tiny frame and the potential health effects.

"What worries many doctors, including yours truly, isn’t just being skinny. It’s having sunken cheeks, visible collar bones, lost volume from lack of soft tissue and minimal subcutaneous fat at the age of 63," Dr. Chao shared about The Substance star's current appearance.

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Weight Loss Looks More Extreme With Age

Photo of Demi Moore
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore appeared extremely thin when she arrived in Cannes.

While Moore has not discussed whether or not she's used Ozempic or other GLP-1 weight loss drugs that are all the rage in Hollywood, there has been plenty of buzz.

"Let’s be honest, society praises extreme weight loss and overlooks sarcopenia (muscle loss due to aging). GLP-1 drugs can speed up weight loss, but if you’re not lifting weights and getting enough protein, some people will lose a good amount of muscle with fat. Someone can still look muscular in the arms because when you lose a high amount of body fat, muscle starts to show," he explained.

Dr. Chao observed, "I see too many adults pursuing a 'cut' look that is actually harmful to healthy physiology after age 60. The lower you go in weight, the more 5-8 pounds show on your face, making your behind look flat, and you lose skin elasticity as your collagen support and nutritional stores decrease."

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Demi Moore Has Been Open About Brutal Diet and Exercise Extremes

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Photo of Demi Moore
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore appeared trim but healthy at a 2015 appearance, and has been candid about her diet and exercise.

Moore has been candid over the years about the diet and exercise extremes she's gone to during her career.

The Oscar nominee explained in a 2024 interview that while shooting the 1993 film Indecent Proposal after the birth of her second daughter, Scout Willis, she biked 60 miles a day with a trainer.

"Even just the idea of what I did to my body it’s like so crazy, so ridiculous. But you look back and you kind of go, 'Did it really matter that much?' Probably not, but at the time, I made it mean everything," Moore shared.

In 2025, the G.I. Jane star revealed, "I was so harsh and had a much more antagonistic relationship with my body. And straight up, I was really just punishing myself…Now, I have a much more kind of intuitive, relaxed, trusting relationship with my body."

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