EXCLUSIVE: 'Dangerously Thin' Demi Moore's Extreme Weight Loss Raises Alarm as Top Doc Warns Her Body Is 'Breaking Down' and 'Eating Away' at Itself

At 5'5" and 63 years old, Demi Moore appears to be in the 95-105 pound range, which is significantly lighter than optimal for a woman her height and age," Tara Roscioli, a health coach and certified functional diagnostic nutrition practitioner, told us.

She explained, "What's confusing people about the photos currently circulating is that Demi’s arms appear defined, leaving many to ask how someone can be so dangerously thin yet so toned. This is a grave misconception."

"When the body is in a chronic caloric deficit, it becomes catabolic, which means the body breaks down or literally eats away at its own muscle for fuel. The reason for her visible definition is due to her very low body fat, which creates an illusion of muscularity," Roscioli noted.