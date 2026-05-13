Demi Moore Sparks Fresh Health Fears After Showing Off Skeletal Figure at Cannes Film Festival as Ozempic Rumors Swirl

The actress, who has been the subject of intense Ozempic rumors, showcased her slender frame at the opening ceremony of the A-list event.

Demi Moore has sparked fresh health fears after looking skinnier than ever on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actress has been plagued by Ozempic rumors in recent years.

She showed off her angular shoulders and toned arms as fans took to social media to speculate on her weight loss and possible – unconfirmed – fat jabs.

One wrote, "Pretty sad she has become this to fit in the Hollywood crowd," while a second noted, "Demi Moore. That extreme thinness is not healthy."

Even as concerns grew online, many fans defended Moore, 63, and praised her confidence and appearance at Cannes.

Several people said she still looked elegant and carried herself gracefully on the red carpet.

A fan wrote: "She’s stunning as always, but I genuinely hope she’s doing okay and taking care of herself." Another commented, "Beautiful gown. But Demi needs a few more pounds."