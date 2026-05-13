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Home > Celebrity > Demi Moore

Demi Moore Sparks Fresh Health Fears After Showing Off Skeletal Figure at Cannes Film Festival as Ozempic Rumors Swirl

picture of demi moore
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore has sparked fresh health fears by showing off her skinnier-than-ever figure at the Cannes Film Festival.

May 13 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Demi Moore has sparked fresh health fears after looking skinnier than ever on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actress, who has been the subject of intense Ozempic rumors, showcased her slender frame at the opening ceremony of the A-list event.

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'That Extreme Thinness Is Not Healthy'

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picture of demi moore
Source: MEGA

The actress has been plagued by Ozempic rumors in recent years.

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She showed off her angular shoulders and toned arms as fans took to social media to speculate on her weight loss and possible – unconfirmed – fat jabs.

One wrote, "Pretty sad she has become this to fit in the Hollywood crowd," while a second noted, "Demi Moore. That extreme thinness is not healthy."

Even as concerns grew online, many fans defended Moore, 63, and praised her confidence and appearance at Cannes.

Several people said she still looked elegant and carried herself gracefully on the red carpet.

A fan wrote: "She’s stunning as always, but I genuinely hope she’s doing okay and taking care of herself." Another commented, "Beautiful gown. But Demi needs a few more pounds."

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Demi Moore Ozempic Rumors Explode

picture of Demi Moore
Source: MEGA

Moore wore a polka-dot Jacquemus dress earlier in the day.

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Earlier in the day, Moore was also seen at a Cannes photocall alongside fellow jury members. For the event, she wore a polka-dot Jacquemus dress paired with white heels, cream sunglasses, and a matching handbag.

In March, photos of the actress gracing the red carpet at the Actor Awards saw worried fans take to social media to speculate on her weight loss.

"Is she on Ozempic?" one user asked Grok, as another wrote, "Too skinny."

A user reacted, "Good grief, is all of Hollywood on Ozempic?"

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picture of demi moore
Source: MEGA

Fans have also made light of Moore's skinny frame.

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An X user asked if she was taking The Substance, the black market drug her character took to retain her youth in the 2024 body horror film of the same name.

'Is she actually on the substance?' another asked.

Radar recently told how the Striptease star's skeletal frame and sunken cheeks are raising the alarm within her inner circle following a Gucci runway show in Italy, days after her Actor Awards appearance.

“You could see every bone in her body sticking through her jumpsuit," an observer noted. "It's worrisome."

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picture of demi moore
Source: MEGA

Insiders fear how much more weight the actress may lose.

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As Radar previously reported, sources said 5-foot-5 Moore's weight had dipped to 94 pounds – and now insiders fear she may have shed even more.

"Her arms are like sticks, and her cheeks are hollowed out," a source shared. "People are saying she looks like she's under 90 pounds."

Insiders revealed the trout-pouted performer – who is rumored to have spent over $500,000 on plastic surgery – also lopped off nearly 22 inches of her lustrous locks for a youthful bob.

"She's constantly getting something done," a source shared. "Whether it's the latest injectable to make her skin look moist and plump or something more invasive like threading in her face and neck to get rid of her jowls, the maintenance is nonstop – and it all seems a bit desperate."

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Photo of Demi Moore, Tallulah, Scout, Rumer and Bruce Willis
Source: @demimoore/INSTAGRAM

The stress of ex-husband Bruce Willis's health battles have also contributed to her weight loss, say sources.

According to the insider, the actress has been under "serious stress" since ex-hubby Bruce Willis, 71, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

"Watching what Bruce is going through is heartbreaking," a source shared. "It's been hard for her to sleep properly; it affects her appetite, her mood, everything."

Another insider said "loneliness" is adding to Moore's emotional turmoil as she hasn't had a boyfriend in nearly four years and "can't help but worry that she may never find love again."

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