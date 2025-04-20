Daryl Hannah Claims Trump's White House Tried 'Every Trick' to Stop Husband Neil Young’s Citizenship Bid
Daryl Hannah has claimed Donald Trump's administration tried to use every rule in the book to "mess up" her husband Neil Young's application for U.S. citizenship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Kill Bill actress claimed her husband, now a dual Canadian-American citizen, went through "bureaucratic h---" during the first Trump administration when he attempted to get an American passport.
Hannah revealed: "They tried every trick in the book to mess him up, and made him keep coming back to be re-interviewed and re-interviewed. It’s ridiculous (because) he’s been living in America and paying taxes here since he was in his 20s."
During the interview, The Pope pf Greenwich Village star criticized the Trump administration's immigration policies and said: "They’ve been detaining people who have green cards or visas – which is hideous and horrifying – but they have not, so far, been refusing to let American citizens back in the country, so I don’t think that’s going to happen."
Months later, Young quietly dropped his lawsuit. However, he's chosen to continue his fight with the second term of the Trump administration.
The 79-year-old Old Man singer shared a statement on his website, telling fans: “If I talk about Donald J Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum blanket."
Young's 64-year-old wife also publicly fought with Spotify when she told employees of the music app to quit "before it eats your soul" due to the multi-million dollar deal the platform made with popular podcaster Joe Rogan.
The multi-Grammy-winning singer pulled his catalogue from Spotify in 2022, but returned to the app in 2024.
Young is now set to headline the Glastonbury music festival in June after previously announcing he was boycotting the event.
The Cinnamon Girl singer said in a statement: "Due to an error in the information received, I had decided to not play the Glastonbury Festival, which I always loved.
"Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary, and we look forward to playing. Hope to see you there!"
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis welcomed the decision and said Young would be among the headliners.
She shared: "What a start to the year! Neil Young is an artist who's very close to our hearts at Glastonbury. He does things his own way, and that's why we love him.
"We can't wait to welcome him back here to headline the Pyramid in June."
Hannah spoke with the BBC about her and Young's issues with the Trump administration.