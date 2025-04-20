Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Daryl Hannah

Daryl Hannah Claims Trump's White House Tried 'Every Trick' to Stop Husband Neil Young’s Citizenship Bid

Composite photo of Daryl Hannah, Neil Young and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young have beef with the Trump administration.

Profile Image

April 20 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Daryl Hannah has claimed Donald Trump's administration tried to use every rule in the book to "mess up" her husband Neil Young's application for U.S. citizenship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
daryl hannah donald trump white house husband neil youngs bid
Source: MEGA

Daryl Hannah has been very critical of the Trump administration.

Article continues below advertisement

The Kill Bill actress claimed her husband, now a dual Canadian-American citizen, went through "bureaucratic h---" during the first Trump administration when he attempted to get an American passport.

Hannah revealed: "They tried every trick in the book to mess him up, and made him keep coming back to be re-interviewed and re-interviewed. It’s ridiculous (because) he’s been living in America and paying taxes here since he was in his 20s."

Article continues below advertisement
daryl hannah donald trump white house husband neil youngs bid
Source: MEGA

Neil Young struggled to get his U.S.-Canadian duel citizenship.

Article continues below advertisement

During the interview, The Pope pf Greenwich Village star criticized the Trump administration's immigration policies and said: "They’ve been detaining people who have green cards or visas – which is hideous and horrifying – but they have not, so far, been refusing to let American citizens back in the country, so I don’t think that’s going to happen."

Months later, Young quietly dropped his lawsuit. However, he's chosen to continue his fight with the second term of the Trump administration.

The 79-year-old Old Man singer shared a statement on his website, telling fans: “If I talk about Donald J Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum blanket."

Article continues below advertisement
daryl hannah donald trump white house husband neil youngs bid
Source: MEGA

Daryl Hannah has starred in over 90 films and TV shows.

Article continues below advertisement

Young's 64-year-old wife also publicly fought with Spotify when she told employees of the music app to quit "before it eats your soul" due to the multi-million dollar deal the platform made with popular podcaster Joe Rogan.

The multi-Grammy-winning singer pulled his catalogue from Spotify in 2022, but returned to the app in 2024.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Drew Carey and Niki Skyler

Inside 66-Year-Old Drew Carey's New Romance With OnlyFans Model, 37: 'He Signed Up, Liked What He Saw, and Slid Into Her DMs'

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Real Reason Diddy Tried to Delay Sex Trafficking Trial: 'He Didn't Like the Astrological Timing'

Article continues below advertisement
daryl hannah donald trump white house husband neil youngs bid
Source: MEGA

Neil Young recently performed at a Bernie Sanders rally.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Young is now set to headline the Glastonbury music festival in June after previously announcing he was boycotting the event.

The Cinnamon Girl singer said in a statement: "Due to an error in the information received, I had decided to not play the Glastonbury Festival, which I always loved.

"Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary, and we look forward to playing. Hope to see you there!"

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis welcomed the decision and said Young would be among the headliners.

She shared: "What a start to the year! Neil Young is an artist who's very close to our hearts at Glastonbury. He does things his own way, and that's why we love him.

"We can't wait to welcome him back here to headline the Pyramid in June."

Hannah spoke with the BBC about her and Young's issues with the Trump administration.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.