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Home > News > Donald Trump

Dana White Reveals the Only Time He's Seen Donald Trump 'Truly Down': 'Most Resilient Human'

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Source: MEGA

Dana White revealed the time he saw Donald Trump 'truly down,' including after the death of Ivana Trump.

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Nov. 16 2026, Updated 11:35 a.m. ET

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Dana White has offered a rare glimpse into Donald Trump's emotional side, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The UFC boss revealed an occasion when he witnessed the president genuinely down during their years of friendship.

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Dana White Praises Donald Trump's Resilience

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image of Dana White called Donald Trump the 'most resilient human.'
Source: MEGA

Dana White called Donald Trump the 'most resilient human.'

On November 14, White spoke with Lara Trump on Fox News' My View with Lara Trump.

"He's just the most resilient human that I have ever met in my life," White said about Trump.

White explained that despite knowing Trump for years, he's only witnessed him "truly down" on two occasions.

One of those moments involved the death of Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump.

Ivana died in July 2022 at the age of 73.

She and the president were married for 15 years before divorcing in 1992, and they had three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

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Dana White spoke with Lara Trump on November 14.

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Donald Trump Offered Dana White a White House Position

image of Donald Trump recently offered Dana White the vacant press secretary job.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently offered Dana White the vacant press secretary job.

On November 7, the president said on Truth Social that he had offered the UFC CEO the vacant White House press secretary position.

He also suggested White bring several prominent fighters as assistants, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harrison.

"We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left," Trump wrote. "Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!"

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'Next Chapter'

image of Dana White seemingly acknowledged the job offer on social media..
Source: MEGA

Dana White seemingly acknowledged the job offer on social media..

White appeared to acknowledge that he was offered the job by sharing a photograph of himself standing behind the White House press briefing podium.

"On to the next chapter," he captioned the image, which he also posted to his Instagram Story alongside Trump's message.

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Donald Trump Admits He Was Joking About the Offer

image of Donald Trump later admitted he was joking about Dana White being press secretary.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump later admitted he was joking about Dana White being press secretary.

The announcement quickly sparked speculation about whether White would actually be joining the administration.

However, Trump clarified that the supposed job offer was never serious.

"I will tell you, I was only kidding, but Dana loves the idea, and there's only one Dana. He's great," the president told reporters on November 8.

Trump added at the time: "So he's actually coming tomorrow. Of course, I was kidding... But Dana is actually coming tomorrow, actually, for other reasons. I think he was going to be in Washington, so he's going to come over and see me."

The pair have maintained a close friendship over the years, with Trump frequently attending UFC events.

White also organized a fight on the White House South Lawn over the summer of 2026 as part of celebrations marking America's 250th anniversary.

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