Dana White Reveals the Only Time He's Seen Donald Trump 'Truly Down': 'Most Resilient Human'

On November 14, White spoke with Lara Trump on Fox News' My View with Lara Trump.

"He's just the most resilient human that I have ever met in my life," White said about Trump.

White explained that despite knowing Trump for years, he's only witnessed him "truly down" on two occasions.

One of those moments involved the death of Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump.

Ivana died in July 2022 at the age of 73.

She and the president were married for 15 years before divorcing in 1992, and they had three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.