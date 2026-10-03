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Home > Celebrity > Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson and MGK Spark Romance Rumors After Meeting at Taylor Swift's Wedding — as Actress' Parents Are 'Concerned' Over Rapper's 'Womanizing' Reputation

Split photos of Dakota Johnson and MGK
Source: MEGA

Dakota Johnson, MGK spark dating rumors as her parents voice concern.

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Oct. 3 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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RadarOnline.com can reveal that surprise couple MGK and Dakota Johnson are reportedly dating, just weeks after the actress split from musician Role Model.

A source revealed that the Fifty Shades of Grey star, 36, and the Bloody Valentine singer, 36, met this summer at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s mega wedding in NYC, and that Swift, 36, "is actively encouraging" the relationship.

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Dakota Johnson and MGK's Surprise Romance

Split photos of Dakota Johnson and MGK
Source: MEGA

Johnson and MGK reportedly sparked a surprise new romance.

The Opalite singer was "sworn to secrecy" about her pals’ new romance – but that was before Dakota and MGK were recently spotted entering Swift's apartment together.

Dakota Johnson's Parents Raise Concerns

Photo of Dakota Johnson
Source: MEGA

Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith reportedly voiced concerns about MGK.

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Now that the news is circulating, the source reveals that Dakota's parents, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, are concerned about MGK's "womanizing" rep, a rumored reason for his split from Megan Fox.

But Dakota, said the insider, "is an extremely independent spirit. She's saying she needs to have fun, and it's nothing serious."

However, another source claimed Dakota's pals "fear MGK might not be the one. She's looking for something serious, and she knows within a few weeks whether or not they are her future husband. She's a hopeless romantic and really wants to settle down and get married, have kids."

"It's been hard for her to find her soulmate ever since her engagement with Chris Martin ended," the insider added.

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