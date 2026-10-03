Dakota Johnson and MGK Spark Romance Rumors After Meeting at Taylor Swift's Wedding — as Actress' Parents Are 'Concerned' Over Rapper's 'Womanizing' Reputation

Now that the news is circulating, the source reveals that Dakota's parents, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, are concerned about MGK's "womanizing" rep, a rumored reason for his split from Megan Fox.

But Dakota, said the insider, "is an extremely independent spirit. She's saying she needs to have fun, and it's nothing serious."

However, another source claimed Dakota's pals "fear MGK might not be the one. She's looking for something serious, and she knows within a few weeks whether or not they are her future husband. She's a hopeless romantic and really wants to settle down and get married, have kids."

"It's been hard for her to find her soulmate ever since her engagement with Chris Martin ended," the insider added.