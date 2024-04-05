Home > Exclusives > DaBaby Exclusive ‘Baby Hit Him With That Hook’: DaBaby’s Alleged Assault Victim Accuses Rapper of Laughing After Punching Him in The Face Source: MEGA DaBaby and the alleged victim are going back and forth in court. By: Ryan Naumann Apr. 5 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

The 65-year-old man who sued DaBaby for alleged assault revealed new details of the incident in court. Gary Pager filed new documents, obtained by RadarOnline.com, in his civil lawsuit against the rapper over the December 2, 2020, incident.

Source: MEGA The alleged victim says DaBaby laughed as he bled on the floor.

As we previously reported, Pager claimed he rented his home to DaBaby and his associates. Per their deal, the rapper agreed not to have more than 12 people at the property. Pager said he became aware DaBaby was filming a music video at his home with a large crowd and he decided to drive over to confront the musician.

Source: MEGA DaBaby was hit with a felony charge over the incident.

The homeowner said he drove up to find over 40 people at his home. He claimed he tried to get people to leave but was spit on. Eventually, he claimed to make contact with DaBaby who chased him inside the home and then punched him in the face. Pager said he lost multiple teeth. In his suit, he claimed he called the police but DaBaby fled before they arrived.

The homeowner demanded unspecified damages for his injuries and the alleged damage to his home. DaBaby was hit with a felony battery charge over the incident. The case has yet to go to trial. Pager’s lawsuit has been delayed numerous times due to DaBaby arguing he cannot participate until the criminal case is resolved. In response, Pager demanded the case proceed to trial despite DaBaby’s open criminal case.

Source: MEGA DaBaby said his criminal case needs to be resolved before he can participate in the case.

“In the nearly 2 1/2 years since this litigation has been pending, not a single witness has been produced or deposed to dispute the fact that it was Kirk who assaulted [DaBaby],” Pager previously argued. He said, “The whole incident is also evidenced by several videos—taken on cell phones by eyewitnesses.” The two are currently going back and forth on the matter.

In his new motion, Pager revealed new details about the alleged assault. Pager revealed that after he arrived at the home he realized his security system had been disabled. “Mr. Pagar saw [DaBaby], seated in a red vehicle in the driveway surrounded by associates and commercial film personnel. Mr. Pagar approached [DaBaby] to ask him to stop filming. As he did so, one of [DaBaby’s] bodyguards, a large man in a yellow shirt, physically attacked Mr. Pagar, grabbing him and throwing him violently to the ground,” the motion read.

“[DaBaby] and his associates forcibly took Mr. Pagar’s phone during the attack, and began throwing Mr. Pagar’s phone back and forth to one another and laughing as Mr. Pagar requested that they return it. [DaBaby] and his associates never returned the phone. Mr. Pagar then walked to the entrance of the house to use the landline to call the police. [DaBaby] followed Mr. Pagar to the house, came up from behind him, grabbed him, turned him around, and sucker-punched Mr. Pagar in the face without warning,” Pager’s lawyer claimed.

Source: MEGA DaBaby is still dealing with his criminal case.

Pager alleged, “[DaBaby] and his associates then laughed about beating Mr. Pagar while Mr. Pagar—who was 65 at the time—lay on the ground bleeding. “Baby hit him with that hook,” one associate laughs, as he and [DaBaby] turned and headed for their cars,” the lawyer added. “In short, this is not the case of the century. It is a simple case: Defendant rented a house from [Pager], violated the lease terms, refused multiple requests to comply, then violently assaulted, battered and robbed [Pager], vandalized his property, and never paid his bill. All [Pager] wants is his day in court,” the motion read. A judge has yet to rule.

