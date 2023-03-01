Embattled Rapper DaBaby Hit With $2 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Beverly Hills Showdown With Hotel Employee

It all unfolded at a Marriott Hotel, where Pocasangren was employed. Pocasangren said he asked the BOP lyricist for a photo, but got denied and decided to capture the shot anyways — without Da Baby's approval.

DaBaby requested that he delete the photo, which Pocasangren obliged.

The staffer claimed DaBaby was still upset, however, and allegedly followed him into the hotel where the scuffle popped off. The fight was captured on security cameras.