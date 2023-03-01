Embattled Rapper DaBaby Hit With $2 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Beverly Hills Showdown With Hotel Employee
DaBaby has been hit with a lawsuit seeking more than $2 million in damages over an alleged incident that took place in Beverly Hills, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Suge rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, is being sued by Cristofher Pocasangren for infliction of emotional distress and other charges after their initially friendly interaction went awry in December 2019.
It all unfolded at a Marriott Hotel, where Pocasangren was employed. Pocasangren said he asked the BOP lyricist for a photo, but got denied and decided to capture the shot anyways — without Da Baby's approval.
DaBaby requested that he delete the photo, which Pocasangren obliged.
The staffer claimed DaBaby was still upset, however, and allegedly followed him into the hotel where the scuffle popped off. The fight was captured on security cameras.
As we previously reported, DaBaby already has another legal battle he is embroiled in.
A man named Gary Pager took legal action against the embattled performer for an alleged incident in 2021.
Pager claimed he was only trying to impose "basic rental rules" in a property he was renting to DaBaby, who used the property to film a music video there, allegedly piling in 40 people and a film crew despite there being a 12-person limit.
A hearing was set for April of this year, but the rapper is asking to have it pushed back due to the aforementioned case, according to The Blast.
"If the trial date is not continued, [DaBaby] will not be able to respond to discovery or testify without providing information that could potentially incriminate him in the parallel criminal case," legal docs state, including this note from his attorney. "The trial date must be continued to protect [DaBaby's] Fifth Amendment rights."
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, DaBaby's lawyers asked for a trial date later this year, stating that he "cannot be called to testify in this matter [with Pager] until after his criminal case has been resolved, which will not be until October 2023, at minimum," referring to the hotel incident.