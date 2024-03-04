'They'll Never See a Dime': ‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey’s Ex-Husband Peter Thomas Ordered to Pay $9 Million Over Never-Opened Miami Restaurant

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas was hit with a massive 7-figure judgment over a Miami restaurant he planned to open. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last month, a Miami judge granted a default judgment in favor of DTS DT Retail against Thomas, his now-closed Miami restaurant Bar One Miami Beach, and his separate business 1 Society.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @peterthomasrhoa/instagram

Thomas ran Bar One from 2019 until late last year when the business was evicted over unpaid rent. Before the eviction, Thomas had plans to open a separate “upscale supper club” named 1 Society. He said he planned to spend $3 million on the project. The project never took off and the company formed for 1 Society was dissolved.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @cynthiabailey/instagram

DTS DT Retail was the landlord for the location where Thomas planned to open 1 Society. In January 2023, DTS DT sued Thomas and his businesses. The landlord claimed 1 Society signed a 120-month lease for the location.

Article continues below advertisement

DTS claimed Thomas’ business breached the lease by failing to pay rent from October 2022 to January 2023. At the time, DTS said 1 Society owed $61k in back rent. In addition, the landlord said Thomas had failed to produce the Tenant Plans within 30 days of the lease being executed, as required per their deal. The company claimed 1 Society refused to turn over the keys despite the breaches. DTS demanded Thomas be ordered to vacate the location and cough up the unpaid rent.

Source: cobb county sheriffs office

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas and Bar One were listed as defendants in the lawsuit due to them being Guarantors on the lease. In response, Thomas denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He argued DTS breached the lease by failing to provide him “sufficient access to the premises.”

He argued DTS’ actions “excused his obligations under the he lease until the breach was cured.” Thomas responded but 1 Society did not file an official answer — which led to the judge granting a default judgment against 1 Society and ordered the company vacate the premises immediately.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Cynthia Bailey with ex-husband Peter Thomas before their break up.

In a recent motion for default judgment, DTS argued that 1 Society and Thomas had not paid the Lease continuing monthly obligations of base rent (which began March 1, 2023) and other operating expenses (insurance and property taxes).” DTS claimed due to the default, 1 Society and Thomas were responsible for damages including accelerated rent and operating expenses due under the lease. The landlord demanded $9,175,189.38 — which includes all rent owed on the 120-month lease and other expenses.

On February 27, 2024, the court granted the default judgment and awarded DTS $9.1 million plus attorney fees from Thomas and 1 Society. Thomas tells RadarOnline.com he plans to appeal the judgment. "I'm going to win," he said. "They'll never see a dime." Thomas accused the landlord of micromanaging him and failing to give him the keys on time. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Thomas’ Bar One was evicted from its beachfront location over unpaid rent. The restaurant has since closed down. A few weeks later, Thomas was arrested for driving under the influence in Georgia. Prosecutors have yet to file any criminal charges over the incident. Thomas and Bailey were married for seven years before getting divorced in 2017.