Andrew Windsor's Late-Night Adventure: Disgraced Royal Allegedly Showed up at Courtney Love's House 'Looking for Sex'

Love, 61, reportedly told a friend that the royal – who is nicknamed Randy Andy – rang her doorbell at 1 a.m. While an exact date was not specified, this was allegedly around the time that Andrew had been introduced to Epstein.

"So (I) put on my fluffy slippers and a dressing gown, and the Queen’s second son was standing there with a protection officer, totally unannounced," the singer explained, according to The Sun. "He said he had got my address from a mutual friend and was looking to have a fun night in Hollywood, and apparently I could show him a good time."

"He seemed to be looking for s-- and was quite flirtatious," she added. "I offered to make him a cup of tea, and thought it would be amusing to serve him it out of a vintage china cup with the Queen’s face on it. We found it funny."