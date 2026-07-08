Andrew Windsor's Late-Night Adventure: Disgraced Royal Allegedly Showed up at Courtney Love's House 'Looking for Sex'
July 8 2026, Published 2:52 p.m. ET
Years before he was mired in scandal for his affiliation with Jeffrey Epstein, disgraced royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly went on a late-night adventure to Courtney Love's home.
Ahead of the singer's 62nd birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits her supposed bizarre run-in with the former prince.
Inside Courtney Love's Bizarre Visit With Andrew
Love, 61, reportedly told a friend that the royal – who is nicknamed Randy Andy – rang her doorbell at 1 a.m. While an exact date was not specified, this was allegedly around the time that Andrew had been introduced to Epstein.
"So (I) put on my fluffy slippers and a dressing gown, and the Queen’s second son was standing there with a protection officer, totally unannounced," the singer explained, according to The Sun. "He said he had got my address from a mutual friend and was looking to have a fun night in Hollywood, and apparently I could show him a good time."
"He seemed to be looking for s-- and was quite flirtatious," she added. "I offered to make him a cup of tea, and thought it would be amusing to serve him it out of a vintage china cup with the Queen’s face on it. We found it funny."
Andrew Was Allegedly 'Flirtatious'
But it was when they took their seats by the fire that Andrew allegedly became more "flirtatious."
"He asked me what I did all day, which I found quite offensive, so I quipped back, ‘And what do you do all day, Prince?’ He seemed amused," she said, according to the outlet. "In the end he only stayed for around 45 minutes. Of all the things that have happened in my life, this truly is one of the most surreal things — and that is saying something."
Courtney Love Denies Connection With Jeffrey Epstein
In her 2006 memoir, Dirty Blonde: The Diaries of Courtney Love, she included a photo of her posing with Andrew that was seemingly taken that same night.
However, Love later took to Instagram and clarified some details of the story – specifically she seemed to imply that their supposed "mutual friend" mentioned by the outlet was not Epstein.
"I never knew Epstein. HRH Prince Andrew once came over for some tea with some friends. That’s it, the rest is made up fabrications and gossip," she said at the time.
Prince Andrew's Arrest and Investigation
Andrew has been embroiled in several major scandals over the year, some of which have been related to his ties to Epstein.
As Radar previously reported, Andrew was arrested on February 19 on suspicions of misconduct while holding public office for allegedly sharing trade envoy documents with Epstein.
He has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in connection with the case and was released later that day. The investigation is ongoing.
Additionally, Andrew has been accused of behaving inappropriately toward a woman attending the Royal Ascot in 2002.
"We cannot go into specifics of our ongoing investigation, but we are following all reasonable lines of inquiry," a spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police said in a statement earlier this year.