Country Music Icon, 66, Announces Farewell Concert Amid Battle With Incurable Degenerative Nerve Condition — 'It's Been a Long Road'

The Livin' on Love singer will be joined by fellow country music stars Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson and Lee Ann Womack, among others.

Jackson's announcement comes nearly five months after he played his final show on the road in Milwaukee in May.

He told the crowd: "We're planning on doing a big finale show in Nashville next summer sometime. I just felt like I had to end it all where it all started, and that’s in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I've got to do my last one there. But this is the last one out on the road for me."

The singer echoed the sentiment in Friday's announcement, saying: "We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started for me, and that's in Nashville — Music City — where country music lives."