Country Music Icon, 66, Announces Farewell Concert Amid Battle With Incurable Degenerative Nerve Condition — 'It's Been a Long Road'

Photo of Alan Jackson
Source: MEGA

Alan Jackson has set a date for his final concert as he battles a degenerative nerve condition.

Oct. 10 2025, Published 11:47 a.m. ET

Country music legend Alan Jackson has set a date for his farewell concert after being diagnosed with an incurable degenerative nerve condition, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In 2021, Jackson, 66, announced he had been diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease, a progressive nerve disorder which impacts muscle control, and battled symptoms for a decade.

As a result of the disease, Jackson has been slowly robbed of his ability to perform as the condition wreaked havoc on his balance and motor skills.

Jackson Sets Farewell Concert Date in Nashville

Photo of Alan Jackson
Source: MEGA

Jackson's final concert will be held at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on July 27, 2026.

Country music fans learned on Friday, October 10, Jackson's final performance, dubbed the Last Call: One More for the Road - The Finale show, will be held at Nashville's Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

As he reflected on setting a date for the final concert of his decades-long career, Jackson reportedly said: "It's been a long road... and it's taken me places I never imagined.

"But I can't think of a better place to put on a big show and give the fans a finale than in Nashville and include so many special friends."

Keith Urban, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood to Perform at Jackson's Final Show

Photo of Alan Jackson
Source: MEGA

Jackson will be joined by fellow country stars Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and more.

The Livin' on Love singer will be joined by fellow country music stars Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson and Lee Ann Womack, among others.

Jackson's announcement comes nearly five months after he played his final show on the road in Milwaukee in May.

He told the crowd: "We're planning on doing a big finale show in Nashville next summer sometime. I just felt like I had to end it all where it all started, and that’s in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I've got to do my last one there. But this is the last one out on the road for me."

The singer echoed the sentiment in Friday's announcement, saying: "We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started for me, and that's in Nashville — Music City — where country music lives."

Portion of Ticket Sales Benefit CMT Research Foundation

Photo of Alan Jackson
Source: MEGA

One dollar of every ticket sold will benefit the CMT Research Foundation.

While the evening is expected to be a massive celebration of Jackson's career, the event will also give back to the community.

One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit the CMT Research Foundation, which provides critical funding for research working towards finding a cure for Charcot-Marie-Tooth.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Jackson revealed his diagnosis following widespread concern for his health as his symptoms became more noticeable on stage.

He said in 2021: "I don't want them to think I'm drunk on stage because I'm having problems with mobility and balance. I have this neuropathy, neurological disease I inherited from my daddy.

"I've been reluctant to talk about this publicly, but it's been a while, and it's starting to affect my performance on stage a little bit where I don't feel comfortable."

Photo of Alan Jackson
Source: MEGA

Jackson announced his diagnosis in 2021 after concerned fans noticed his symptoms on stage.

He continued: "I just want people to know that's why I look like I do, if they're wondering. I don't want to appear like some whiny celebrity. It's not going to kill me, it's not deadly… It's not fatal — it's just going to disable me eventually."

While there is no current cure for CMT, the disease can be managed through therapy.

