EXCLUSIVE: How Country Great Alan Jackson Was Forced to Retire After Realizing Degenerative Disease Has 'Progressed to the Point Where He Can No Longer Continue'
Country fans are singing the blues after hearing the news Nashville legend Alan Jackson is being forced to retire because he's suffering from a rare, debilitating disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 66-year-old Don't Rock the Jukebox singer, who's playing his final concert May 17, has Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative disorder that attacks the nervous system, causing muscles to shrink and weaken.
"Alan has found the disease has progressed to the point where he cannot continue," revealed an insider. "He has tremors and gets muscle spasms up and down his legs and arms that cause his limbs to seize up on him. On his worst days, it's a challenge to just stay upright."
So now, the soft-spoken star with 35 No. 1 hits has come to the realization he has no choice but to hang up his guitar after playing the final show of his Last Call: One More for the Road tour in Milwaukee.
The source added: "It's sad for Alan because he always figured he would be like his idols Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson and still be up on stage singing his hits in his 80s."
While doctors apparently have told Jackson that he may eventually need to use a wheelchair as the disease continues to attack his body, sources said the Country Music Hall of Famer looks at retirement as just the next stage of life.
The chart-topper said: "I've been touring for over 30 years, you know, played everywhere in the country and parts of the world. "(I) have had a wonderful career."