EXCLUSIVE: How Country Great Alan Jackson Was Forced to Retire After Realizing Degenerative Disease Has 'Progressed to the Point Where He Can No Longer Continue'

"Alan has found the disease has progressed to the point where he cannot continue," revealed an insider. "He has tremors and gets muscle spasms up and down his legs and arms that cause his limbs to seize up on him. On his worst days, it's a challenge to just stay upright."

So now, the soft-spoken star with 35 No. 1 hits has come to the realization he has no choice but to hang up his guitar after playing the final show of his Last Call: One More for the Road tour in Milwaukee.

The source added: "It's sad for Alan because he always figured he would be like his idols Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson and still be up on stage singing his hits in his 80s."