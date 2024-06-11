'Fighter' Alan Jackson, 65, Determined to Hit the Road for Farewell Tour Despite Crippling Nerve Condition
Gutsy Alan Jackson is said to be fighting off his crippling condition to hit the road again, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 65-year-old country great has announced he's going to complete his final tour after health setbacks forced him to cancel his shows on his first attempt.
"Alan insisted he didn't want to go out like that, disappointing fans by not being able to play shows they had tickets for," a friend dished to the National Enquirer.
"He's worked really hard with his medical team — and while his condition hasn't really gotten better, it hasn't gotten worse, either. He's determined to do a farewell tour without cancelling any dates."
The Chattahoochee hitmaker is reportedly battling genetic disease Charcot-Marie-Tooth, a neurological condition akin to muscular dystrophy and Parkinson's, which torpedoed 16 dates of his 2022 farewell tour.
But now, the country music legend is relaunching a ten-show version of his Last Call: One More For the Road tour in August in a brave effort to triumphantly cap his stellar 35-year career.
In a statement posted to his website, Jackson said, "I've been touring for over 30 years – my daughters are all grown, we have one grandchild and one on the way…and I'm enjoying spending more time at home. But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I'm going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call."
In 2021, Jackson revealed he suffers from the devastating disorder that, over time, will rob him of the ability to walk, or even move his limbs. Noted longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin told the outlet that the I'll Try singer faces a grim future.
"Alan is looking at life in a wheelchair, sooner than later," Mirkin, who hasn't treated the musician, explained. "Your muscles end up atrophying and you lose your ability to use your arms and legs to the point where they become useless."
When Jackson announced his condition in a 2021 interview with Today, he said he inherited the disease from his father — and admitted, "there's no cure."
The singer confessed he's had issues with "stumbling around on stage" and "having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone."
But the friend claims Jackson is still able to get around and play music — and he's determined to press on with his farewell tour.
"Alan really wants to do this while he still can," the pal explained. "He wants to pay back his fans for all the love they have shown him over the years. He's a fighter!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Jackson's reps for comment.