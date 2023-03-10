Alan Jackson Turns To Music As He Battles Nerve Disorder: Ailing Country Legend Plans To 'Give It His All' On New Album
Country king Alan Jackson is turning his pain into power and has plans to "give it his all" on a new comeback album as he bravely battles a nerve disorder, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The chart-topping performer previously spoke out about his health condition, which impacts his balance and ability to walk, sharing in 2021 that he had been diagnosed with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease 10 years ago, but the symptoms had grown worse.
With an impressive 26 No. 1 songs already under his belt, a friend confided that Jackson is convinced he still has another hit in him after his stage career was derailed.
Jackson had set on a farewell tour last fall, but his health condition led the famed songwriter to perform just 11 of the 16 scheduled dates.
The I'll Try hitmaker has been stockpiling songs in advance of recording a new album, according to someone in his inner circle. "Alan's health has suffered horribly — and he has trouble walking and is prone to falls," a friend said.
"He faces a future where he could be in a wheelchair and lose use of his limbs — but he still wants to go out on a high note and push forward for as long as he's able."
The friend said Jackson is a skilled songwriter and his creative juices are flowing, the perfect recipe for a musical masterpiece.
"Alan says his medical condition really shapes his songwriting now and has given him a new perspective," the pal said. "He knows this is likely his last album, so he wants to give it his all and feel that he did the best he can under horrible circumstances."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Jackson for comment.
The Country Music Hall of Famer previously shed light on his illness during an interview on Today, sharing that it was not deadly but did impact his ability to rock the stage.
"It's genetic that I inherited from my daddy ... There's no cure for it, but it's been affecting me for years. And it's getting more and more obvious," Jackson admitted.
"And I know I'm stumbling around on stage. And now I'm having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable."
The girl dad said he had been supported by his high school sweetheart-turned-wife, Denise Jackson, and family as he embraced his new normal.
"I never wanted to do the big retirement tour, like people do, then take a year off and then come back," Jackson shared. "I think that's kinda cheesy. And I'm not saying I won't be able to tour. I'll try to do as much as I can."