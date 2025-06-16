EXCLUSIVE: Crippled Country Crooner Alan Jackson Quitting Touring Following Final Farewell in Nashville
Alan Jackson's days touring around the world are coming to a close as the iconic singer is calling it quits after his final show in Nashville, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 66-year-old is being forced to end his singing career after he was diagnosed with an incurable degenerative disease.
Curtains Are Closing
"This is his way of saying goodbye to fans," an insider said. "He's not giving up on life, he's just making the best of a dire situation. He's planning one last big standout show in his hometown of Nashville in the Summer of 2026."
The show will come five years after the Older I Get singer revealed he is dealing with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which causes nerve damage mostly in the arms and legs and can trigger muscle contractions and loss of sensation.
He said in 2021: "I have this neuropathy and neurological disease. It's genetic that I inherited from my daddy. There's no cure for it, but it's been affecting me for years and it's getting more and more obvious. I know I'm stumbling around onstage.
"And now I'm having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable."
'I Had To End It All'
The legendary hitmaker's final show on his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour was on May 17 in Milwaukee, where he informed a shocked crowd of his future.
"Y'all may have heard that I'm kinda winding down, and in fact, this is my last road show of my career," he said on stage.
Jackson then got emotional and added: "Y'all gonna make me tear up out here. But we're planning on doing a big finale show in Nashville next summer sometime.
"It just felt like I had to end it all where it all started. And that's in Nashville."
Just weeks before his final show, an insider revealed just how tough the decision was for Jackson, as they noted: "Alan has found the disease has progressed to the point where he cannot continue.
"He has tremors and gets muscle spasms up and down his legs and arms that cause his limbs to seize up on him. On his worst days, it's a challenge to just stay upright."
The source added: "It's sad for Alan because he always figured he would be like his idols Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson and still be up on stage singing his hits in his 80s."
Songwriting Inspiration
Despite being hit with a brutal disease, Jackson used the ordeal as inspiration during his songwriting journey.
A close friend of the country crooner previously said: "Alan says his medical condition really shapes his songwriting now and has given him a new perspective.
"He knows this is likely his last album, so he wants to give it his all and feel that he did the best he can under horrible circumstances."
Jackson is still all smiles through it all as he posted a photo of his wife, Denise Jackson, and their daughters: Mattie, Alexandra, and Dani, on Father's Day 2025.
"Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful dads out there!" he wrote.