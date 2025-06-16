EXCLUSIVE: Crippled Country Crooner Alan Jackson Quitting Touring Following Final Farewell in Nashville

The 66-year-old is being forced to end his singing career after he was diagnosed with an incurable degenerative disease.

Alan Jackson's days touring around the world are coming to a close as the iconic singer is calling it quits after his final show in Nashville, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"This is his way of saying goodbye to fans," an insider said. "He's not giving up on life, he's just making the best of a dire situation. He's planning one last big standout show in his hometown of Nashville in the Summer of 2026."

The show will come five years after the Older I Get singer revealed he is dealing with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which causes nerve damage mostly in the arms and legs and can trigger muscle contractions and loss of sensation.

He said in 2021: "I have this neuropathy and neurological disease. It's genetic that I inherited from my daddy. There's no cure for it, but it's been affecting me for years and it's getting more and more obvious. I know I'm stumbling around onstage.

"And now I'm having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable."