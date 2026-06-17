Woman, 40, Arrested in Shocking Kidnapping and Assault Case Near Home of Missing Nancy Guthrie — As Hunt for Savannah's Mom Intensifies

Nancy, the mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since February 1 after she was allegedly snatched from her home in the dead of night.

Despite an extensive investigation and months of searching by both the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI, authorities have yet to identify a suspect or uncover a motive behind the chilling disappearance.

The only significant break in the case has come from Nancy's Nest doorbell camera, which federal investigators recovered and analyzed.

The nightmarish footage captured a masked, gun-toting man attempting to disable the device just moments before Nancy disappeared. While the chilling video offered a clear look at the suspect's clothing and mannerisms, authorities have not received any viable tips that have led to identifying or locating the mystery abductor.

A search for Nancy's possible gravesite was launched last week after an anonymous tipster provided details about a location just across the Mexican border where she may be buried. However, despite the intensive search, her body has yet to be found.