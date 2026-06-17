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Home > True Crime > Nancy Guthrie

Woman, 40, Arrested in Shocking Kidnapping and Assault Case Near Home of Missing Nancy Guthrie — As Hunt for Savannah's Mom Intensifies

photo of Nancy guthrie and Coral Michelle Smith
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; Pima County Sheriff's Department

A woman was arrested for a violent incident that went down not far from Nancy Guthrie's house.

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June 17 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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Another shocking crime has rocked the Tucson, Arizona, neighborhood where Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped, with a woman going on the run before getting caught weeks later, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Coral Michelle Smith, 40, was arrested on June 15, west of the Catalina Foothills home of still missing Guthrie, and is now facing charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping that ultimately resulted in the death of 57-year-old Rustin Lee Dodd.

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Woman Charged With Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping for Incident Near Nancy Guthrie's Home

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Photo of Coral Michelle Smith
Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department

Coral Michelle Smith allegedly assaulted a woman who later died.

Dodd went to Smith's home around May 22 when a fight broke out. Smith allegedly violently attacked Dodd, preventing her from leaving.

After Dodd was able to finally break free, she went to a friend's home, but her condition deteriorated, and she was rushed to the hospital on May 29 after becoming unresponsive, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Over the next several days, Dodd's condition deteriorated, and she passed away at the hospital on June 1. Her cause of death is still being determined.

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Coral Michelle Smith Has a Long Criminal Record

Photo of Coral Michelle Smith
Source: News 4 Tucson KVOA-TV

Coral Michelle Smith has been charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Fugitive Investigations Unit detectives picked up Smith two weeks after Dodd's death on an active arrest warrant connected to the case. She is currently being held on a $250,000 bond

The PCSD put out a "be on the lookout for" wanted-person poster, including a photo of blonde-haired, blue-eyed Smith, during the two-week search for her, warning the public not to approach the suspect and to call 911 immediately.

Smith has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for robbery, criminal trespass, attempted vehicle theft, and disorderly conduct. However, there is no connection to Guthrie's kidnapping at this time.

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There Are Still No Major Leads in Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapping

Photo of Nancy Guthrie Suspect
Source: MEGA

Despite a video showing the suspect in Nancy' Guthrie's kidnapping at her front door, it hasn't lead to any arrests.

Nancy, the mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since February 1 after she was allegedly snatched from her home in the dead of night.

Despite an extensive investigation and months of searching by both the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI, authorities have yet to identify a suspect or uncover a motive behind the chilling disappearance.

The only significant break in the case has come from Nancy's Nest doorbell camera, which federal investigators recovered and analyzed.

The nightmarish footage captured a masked, gun-toting man attempting to disable the device just moments before Nancy disappeared. While the chilling video offered a clear look at the suspect's clothing and mannerisms, authorities have not received any viable tips that have led to identifying or locating the mystery abductor.

A search for Nancy's possible gravesite was launched last week after an anonymous tipster provided details about a location just across the Mexican border where she may be buried. However, despite the intensive search, her body has yet to be found.

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Photo of Savannah Guthrie
Source: TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie revealed she cries daily going to and from work over her still-missing mom.

Savannah, 54, and her family put up a staggering $1million reward in hopes of bringing Nancy home, but even the eye-popping payout has failed to generate the breakthrough investigators desperately need.

The NBC star opened up about the agony of her mother's disappearance, admitting the pain remains as raw as ever as she continues to cling to hope while longing for answers.

"I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home," she heartbreakingly revealed to Jenna Bush Hager during a June 8 guest-hosting appearance on Today With Jenna and Sheinelle. "And I’m grateful to have good friends and to be able to come to such a beautiful, joyous, and supportive place.

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