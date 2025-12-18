Coldplay Concert Kiss Cam Woman Kristin Cabot Confesses She Received 'Death Threats' After 'Acting Inappropriately' With Astronomer CEO Andy Byron During Viral Moment
Dec. 18 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Kristin Cabot, the woman at the center of the Coldplay concert kiss cam scandal has broken her silence and confessed to receiving death threats over the viral incident, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
No one, especially Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, could have predicted the firestorm sparked by a seemingly harmless and routine crowd interaction during the band's stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in July. As "kiss cam" shots of smitten concertgoers flashed on the stadium's massive screens, one couple's reaction exposed a messy affair.
The image of Cabot, a human resources executive, being cuddled by Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, her boss who was recently separated from his wife at the time, quickly went viral – and now she's revealed how the scandal changed her life.
Coldplay Kiss Cam Woman Admits She Made a 'Bad Decision'
Cabot, who was also recently separated from her husband Andrew at the time, notably took accountability for what she called "a bad decision" in a recent interview.
"I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss,” Cabot explained. "And it's not nothing."
As she recalled the events of the summer, Cabot noted, "I took accountability, and I gave up my career for that. That's the price I chose to pay."
While owning her mistakes, Cabot claimed her life was "threatened" as a result of the scandal.
Cabot Says Her Life Was 'Threatened'
"I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes, and you can really screw up," Cabot said. "But you don't have to be threatened to be killed for them."
During the kiss cam moment, Byron stood behind Cabot with his arms draped around her. Upon realizing their image was being broadcast to the entire stadium, the CEO ducked out of frame as his apparent date covered her face and turned her back to the camera.
"Whoa, look at these two. All right, come on. You're okay," a confused Martin remarked to the entire stadium. "Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy. I'm not quite sure what to do. I hope we didn't do something bad."
Unbeknownst to the Green Eyes singer, "something bad" was unfolding on social media as internet sleuths began digging into Cabot and Bryon's backgrounds.
Soon, news of the CEO's wife attempting to scrub him from her Facebook page made headlines, and Cabot officially filed for divorce from her husband.
Bryon was placed on leave as Astronomer conducted an internal investigation, and ultimately, both Coldplay fans resigned from their jobs amid intense scrutiny.
While discussing her relationship with Byron, Cabot explained she interviewed with the tech company in the summer of 2024. Cabot recalled how she and the ex-CEO instantly "clicked, stylistically," and she officially began working as Astronomer's chief people officer in November 2024.
Cabot claimed she grew closer to Byron during her separation from her husband – and alleged he confessed to relating to her situation because of his own marriage problems.
She further alleged her one and only kiss with her former boss was at the infamous Coldplay show.
"I was so embarrassed and so horrified," Cabot said of how her life was flipped upside down. "I'm the head of H.R., and he's the CEO. It's, like, so cliché and so bad. We both just sat there with our heads in our hands, like, 'What just happened?'"