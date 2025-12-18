Coldplay Concert Kiss Cam Woman Kristin Cabot Confesses She Received 'Death Threats' After 'Acting Inappropriately' With Astronomer CEO Andy Byron During Viral Moment

Kristin Cabot, the woman at the center of the Coldplay concert kiss cam scandal has broken her silence and confessed to receiving death threats over the viral incident, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

No one, especially Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, could have predicted the firestorm sparked by a seemingly harmless and routine crowd interaction during the band's stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in July. As "kiss cam" shots of smitten concertgoers flashed on the stadium's massive screens, one couple's reaction exposed a messy affair.

The image of Cabot, a human resources executive, being cuddled by Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, her boss who was recently separated from his wife at the time, quickly went viral – and now she's revealed how the scandal changed her life.