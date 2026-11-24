'All the Lights Are Off': CNN's Kaitlan Collins Busted on Hot Mic Ripping Apart Trump's Briefing Room
Nov. 24 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET
A hot-mic moment involving CNN star Kaitlan Collins has gone viral after she was heard complaining about the lighting at the White House ahead of a televised press conference, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Collins, apparently dissatisfied that "all the lights" were off in the room, was reportedly heard calling her control room to complain that the briefing room was too dark.
'It's Our Briefing Room'
The press conference took place on November 20, following President Donald Trump's return to the United States after meetings with Asian leaders, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
As preparations for the conference got underway, Collins was busted on a hot mic complaining about the environment.
"Is it bad that there's just zero lighting in here? All the lights are off. Does it not look super dark on camera?... It's our briefing room, but okay," Collins said in the video.
The CNN anchor has repeatedly pressed the president on his administration’s policies and statements, making her interactions with the White House a frequent source of friction among his supporters.
Critics Go Off: 'She Shouldn't Even Be There!'
Several social media users took offense at Collins' remarks, interpreting them as suggesting that the White House briefing room was CNN's property.
"No. It's not YOUR briefing room. It's the American people's. Not the press. Disgusting," one person raged. Another added, "She shouldn’t even be in there."
However, some were on Collins' side, as one person noted, "This really isn’t newsworthy. While I am not a fan of her, I don't find her conversation out of line. We all get annoyed at work. This is nothing more than that."
Cancelled Appearance on Bill Maher’s Show
Meanwhile, Collins was scheduled to appear on November 20 as a guest on Bill Maher's HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher, for its season finale.
As Radar previously reported, Collins was absent from the lineup and was replaced by MS NOW correspondent Jacob Soboroff.
While some social media users speculated that Maher had dropped her from the show because of the viral hot-mic moment, Collins instead had a scheduling conflict.
She was in Washington, D.C., covering Trump’s White House press conference, while Maher’s program was being taped in Los Angeles.
Collins later addressed the speculation on X, explaining that she had been at the White House for the president’s press conference. A CNN spokesperson also confirmed that her appearance would be rescheduled.
Kaitlan Collins V. Trump
The president has repeatedly insulted Collins during tense exchanges at the White House, including calling her a "loser" and criticizing her network’s ratings.
During a November 9 press briefing, Collins questioned Trump about whether he would continue supporting Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth if Congress moved to impeach him.
When Collins pressed Trump after he defended Hegseth, Trump turned his attention to the CNN journalist.
"Massie's a loser, just like you're a loser at CNN, just like your ratings are a loser," Trump told her, referring to Republican Rep. Thomas Massie.
He continued, "Massie is a loser, stone cold loser."
The exchange was another example of the president's contentious relationship with Collins, whom he previously called a "nasty person" during a 2023 CNN town hall after she challenged him over his handling of classified documents.
In September 2026, Trump also berated Collins during an exchange at the United Nations, telling her, "You should not be here covering me," after she attempted to question him about the war in Iran.