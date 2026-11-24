The press conference took place on November 20, following President Donald Trump's return to the United States after meetings with Asian leaders, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As preparations for the conference got underway, Collins was busted on a hot mic complaining about the environment.

"Is it bad that there's just zero lighting in here? All the lights are off. Does it not look super dark on camera?... It's our briefing room, but okay," Collins said in the video.

The CNN anchor has repeatedly pressed the president on his administration’s policies and statements, making her interactions with the White House a frequent source of friction among his supporters.