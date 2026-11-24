EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Accused of Paying Hecklers To Generate Viral Moments
Nov. 24 2026, Updated 12:42 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing suspicions he is planting and even paying hecklers to disrupt his campaign rallies in an attempt to remain relevant and manufacture viral social media moments, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The US president, 80, was repeatedly interrupted during appearances in Ohio and Florida in the weeks leading up to November's midterm elections, prompting speculation among sources and online the confrontations could be orchestrated to generate publicity.
Suspicion Over Staged Viral Rally Clashes
Footage of Trump exchanging insults with protesters has provided material for social media clips – although no evidence of payments has been established.
Sources suspect the interruptions may be intended to keep Trump at the center of online political conversations and generate attention beyond his traditional Republican support base.
One political observer said: "The suspicion is that some of these interruptions are being engineered rather than happening spontaneously. There are questions about whether people are being financially incentivized to create confrontations that Trump can exploit for publicity.
"A lengthy political speech does not necessarily generate much traction online, but a confrontation with a heckler can dominate social media within minutes. There is a suspicion that these exchanges are being deliberately manufactured with that in mind.
"The thinking among those who suspect this is happening is that Trump wants to remain at the center of the cultural conversation every day. These incidents give him an opportunity to generate attention that goes far beyond the people attending his rallies, although nobody has produced definitive proof of payments."
'Oh, He's Got To Go On A Diet, He's A Fat Guy'
The allegations contrast with Trump's insistence protesters disrupting his appearances are being financed by his political opponents.
During a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on October 12, the president mocked a woman's physical appearance after she was struck by members of the audience.
Footage captured by local CBS affiliate WKBN 27 showed several attendees hitting and punching the woman before security personnel intervened.
Trump said: "He's a paid protester. They're all paid. They get paid by the lefties in order to destroy our country, they're scum."
The president, who appeared to mistake the woman for a man, even made remarks about the individual's figure.
The protester appeared to be wearing a shirt demanding the release of the Epstein files.
According to Cincinnati.com, she was one of three hecklers who interrupted the event, which was intended to bolster support for Republican Senate candidate Jon Husted and gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from People about the Ohio incident.
Six Interruptions Rock Florida Midterm Rally
Further disruptions occurred during Trump's appearance in Daytona Beach, Florida, three days before the midterm elections.
His two-hour speech was interrupted six times, with at least seven people removed from the venue by security personnel and local police.
The president devoted much of his address to personal attacks, targeting Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El Sayed, Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar and actor Robert De Niro.
Exhausted Trump Fears Midterm Impeachment
Trump also complained about the demands of his campaigning schedule after previously canceled appearances in Iowa and Kansas were reinstated.
He said: "I thought I could relax. 28 days in a row of this c--- is a lot. My voice is operating at about 49.2%."
The president had previously acknowledged the personal political consequences of Republicans losing control of Congress.
Speaking to Republican lawmakers in January, he said: "You got to win the midterms, because if we don't win the midterms, it’s just going to be – I mean, they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached."