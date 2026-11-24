The US president, 80, was repeatedly interrupted during appearances in Ohio and Florida in the weeks leading up to November's midterm elections, prompting speculation among sources and online the confrontations could be orchestrated to generate publicity.

Donald Trump is facing suspicions he is planting and even paying hecklers to disrupt his campaign rallies in an attempt to remain relevant and manufacture viral social media moments, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Footage of Trump exchanging insults with protesters has provided material for social media clips – although no evidence of payments has been established.

Sources suspect the interruptions may be intended to keep Trump at the center of online political conversations and generate attention beyond his traditional Republican support base.

One political observer said: "The suspicion is that some of these interruptions are being engineered rather than happening spontaneously. There are questions about whether people are being financially incentivized to create confrontations that Trump can exploit for publicity.

"A lengthy political speech does not necessarily generate much traction online, but a confrontation with a heckler can dominate social media within minutes. There is a suspicion that these exchanges are being deliberately manufactured with that in mind.

"The thinking among those who suspect this is happening is that Trump wants to remain at the center of the cultural conversation every day. These incidents give him an opportunity to generate attention that goes far beyond the people attending his rallies, although nobody has produced definitive proof of payments."