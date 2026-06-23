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Home > News > Clive Davis

Clive Davis' Final Hours Revealed — Including Music Icon's Heartbreaking Last Moments With His Much-Younger Partner Before Death at 94

Clive Davis died at 94 years old.
Source: MEGA

Clive Davis died at 94 years old.

June 23 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Clive Davis' longtime partner was by the music mogul's side in the final days leading up to his death at 94, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite suffering recent health problems, his passing still came as a shock to friends and family, who believed that he had been getting "better."

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Clive Davis Hospitalized But Getting 'Better' Before Death

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Clive Davis reportedly suffered respiratory issues prior to his death.
Source: MEGA

Clive Davis reportedly suffered respiratory issues prior to his death.

On June 22, Davis' rep confirmed that he died "peacefully from age-related illness," and was "surrounded by family" at the time, according to USA Today.

While few other details on his passing have been made public, an insider confirmed to Daily Mail that he was hospitalized for around a week for "some kind of bacterial, respiratory infection" last month.

However, those close to him and his partner of more than 20 years, Greg Schriefer, 65, had high hopes for Davis after his release from medical care, a source close to the music icon claimed.

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A friend of Clive Davis claimed he 'didn't sound bad' in their final phone conversation.
Source: MEGA

A friend of Clive Davis claimed he 'didn't sound bad' in their final phone conversation.

"He had gotten invited to a show in New York and (Davis and Schriefer) wanted to come," the source shared. "Did they see it coming? Who knows. I mean, he was 94 years old."

Tony Orlando, who was friends with Davis for years prior to his death, claimed he "didn't sound bad to me at all" in their last phone conversation.

"I knew he was having some lung issues, respiratory stuff," he continued. "But I didn't think there was a problem, no."

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Clive Davis' Final Days With Much-Younger Partner Greg Schriefer

Clive Davis and Greg Schriefer had a 29-year age gap.
Source: MEGA ; @therealrandyedelman/instagram

Clive Davis and Greg Schriefer had a 29-year age gap.

Davis' sudden death left friends and family heartbroken.

"He seemed fine. There was nothing odd," the record producer's pal Randy Edelman explained. "For years, he's always seemed well. His energy level was always up and he was, of course, always so engrossed in what he did."

According to another friend, Schriefer – who was much younger than Davis – stayed by partner's side in his last moments and was a comfort to him at the time that he passed.

"It's really sad. He was a great man, but my heart goes out to Greg because they've been together so long," the pal told the outlet of the couple. "They weren't a secret."

Describing their relationship, the friend claimed there was "a lot of love" between them, and that Schriefer had been "very receptive to taking care" of Davis.

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Clive Davis' Partner Mourns Music Producer's Death

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Clive Davis and Greg Schriefer were together for 21 years.
Source: MEGA

Clive Davis and Greg Schriefer were together for 21 years.

Following Davis' death, Schriefer released a heartbreaking statement as he mourned the loss of his loved one.

"For the past 21 years, Clive has been my partner, my greatest source of inspiration, my teacher, my confidant and my best friend," he told Page Six. "Together we traveled the world, shared countless adventures, celebrated life's greatest joys and faced life's challenges side by side. Every day with him was a gift."

"I was holding his hand as he took his final breath, surrounded by family and dear friends who loved him deeply," he added.

Aside from Schriefer, Davis also left behind four children from previous relationships: Fred, Lauren, Mitchell and Doug.

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