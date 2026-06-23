Clive Davis' Final Hours Revealed — Including Music Icon's Heartbreaking Last Moments With His Much-Younger Partner Before Death at 94

Davis' sudden death left friends and family heartbroken.

"He seemed fine. There was nothing odd," the record producer's pal Randy Edelman explained. "For years, he's always seemed well. His energy level was always up and he was, of course, always so engrossed in what he did."

According to another friend, Schriefer – who was much younger than Davis – stayed by partner's side in his last moments and was a comfort to him at the time that he passed.

"It's really sad. He was a great man, but my heart goes out to Greg because they've been together so long," the pal told the outlet of the couple. "They weren't a secret."

Describing their relationship, the friend claimed there was "a lot of love" between them, and that Schriefer had been "very receptive to taking care" of Davis.