Chuck Lorre Claims Roseanne Barr's 'Malice' Made Her 'Impossible' to Work With on Her Hit Sitcom

Ultimately, Barr became the downfall of her own show. The revival series was yanked from TV after Barr made a racist post on social media.

Digging into a conversation of users criticizing former President Barack Obama, Barr compared one of his advisors to the "planet of the apes."

She received immediate backlash for the 2018 comments and later issued an apology.

"I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks," she said. "I should have known better. Forgive me – my joke was in bad taste."

However, the damage was already done.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said in a statement.