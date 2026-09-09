EXCLUSIVE: Roseanne Barr's TV Son Slams Her Over Offensive Valerie Jarrett Post

In a biting video message, the 44-year-old batted down a claim in an Instagram post that political correctness killed the show – and "America decided to backstab" Barr.

Fishman said he'd been fielding similar comments for years – and he'd decided to set the record straight. "We are perpetuating a lie and people are using a political smoke screen to justify the indefensible," he said.

The brouhaha began when Barr posted a tweet comparing former President Barack Obama's adviser Valerie Jarrett to an "ape." The tweet was quickly deleted, but Barr – who later claimed she didn't know Jarrett was Black and she'd been taking the sleep medication Ambien – was fired from the Barr reboot.

The Instagram post that defended Barr said she "got flack for remaining to be an edgy comedian," adding she'd "already said more egregious jokes and nobody batted an eye before.