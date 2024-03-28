Home > Exclusives > Christine Quinn Exclusive Details Christine Quinn Accuses Estranged Husband of Faking His Own Suicide Attempt to 'Test' Her Months Before His Arrest Source: MEGA Christine Quinn claimed her husband's mental health has "severely deteriorated." By: Whitney Vasquez Mar. 28 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Christine Quinn claimed her estranged husband made her go to great lengths to prove she loved him — even allegedly faking his own suicide attempt to see her reaction, RadarOnline.com can reveal. As this outlet reported, the Selling Sunset star, 35, filed a request for a temporary restraining order against Christian Dumontet this week. In the documents obtained by this outlet, Quinn recalled the terrifying alleged incident, in which she said her husband appeared to overdose on pills right in front of her while the pair were visiting Hungary just six months ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Christine made the startling accusations in her request for a restraining order.

"On another occasion in September 2023, Respondent faked a suicide attempt to see if I cared about him," Quinn's filing read. "At the time we were travelling abroad. Respondent was staying in Hungary, and I was in Paris for Fashion Week. The day after I flew in from Paris to join Respondent in Hungary, Respondent became angry at me, questioning why I needed to work, asserting that he was providing for everything." Quinn went into shocking detail about the disturbing events she said unfolded next.

Article continues below advertisement

"That night, in our hotel room, I watched Respondent pour handfuls of pills into appear to shove them into his mouth, with pills flying out of his hands and spilling on the floor, and then tell me he was dying," she claimed. "When I asked him what he wanted me to do, he told me 'just stay with me.' When I asked him what pills he took and how many, so I could help him, he just told me he took many other pills that day," Quinn continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Christine's husband was arrested twice last week, with one incident involving their son.

Article continues below advertisement

The former Netflix star said she had never been to Hungary and "had no idea how to call for emergency services." She claimed she was "terrified" that Dumontet "had poisoned and endangered himself." Quinn also alleged that her now estranged husband was "falling in and out of consciousness" for "what felt like an hour."

Article continues below advertisement

She claimed out of nowhere "he suddenly appeared sober again and said, “You passed the test, you really do love me.'" Quinn said when she realized he had allegedly "faked the whole thing," she became "very afraid" of Dumontet, "and what else he could potentially do." RadarOnline.com told you first — Quinn alleged her ex's mental health has "severely deteriorated" over the past half a year.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Dumontet was booked for assault with a deadly weapon.

Article continues below advertisement

"Throughout the marriage, Respondent has been verbally and physically abusive. However, Respondent’s mental health and behavior has severely deteriorated over the last six months," she claimed before giving examples. "On one of these occasions, Respondent was having a mental breakdown and was delusional, disoriented, and seemed to be hallucinating. He didn’t know who I was, and was apparently convinced I was some sort of imposter, and physically attacked me, scratching me," the docs read. "I spent two hours trying to reassure him that I was who I was so he would calm down and not potentially hurt our child."

Article continues below advertisement

Quinn also addressed her husband's recent arrests. As RadarOnline.com reported, the tech CEO was taken into custody for the first time last Tuesday after his wife accused him of throwing a bag full of glass at her during an argument. Quinn claimed the bag hit their child, who was later taken to the hospital. He was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, a felony. Dumontet was released from custody at 6:17 PM the next day after posting $30k bail, hours after Quinn accepted an emergency protective order, which was supposed to protect her and their son from him for 7 days.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The pair married in 2019. Neither has filed for divorce — but Christine signified their relationship is over.

Article continues below advertisement

The businessman was arrested for the second time at 11:30 PM last Wednesday after violating the order by showing up at their Los Angeles mansion. Quinn filed documents, demanding Dumontet be ordered to stay 100 yards from her, their son, the nanny, and her two dogs. She also wants Dumontet to pay the utility bills, half of the nanny's monthly invoices, child and spousal support, her attorney fees, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Quinn seemingly told the court that she wanted her husband to "cease and desist monitoring me, accessing my iCloud account, monitoring and accessing my financial accounts, and remotely accessing any systems" associated with their smart home. He asked for protection too, filing his own restraining order request against Quinn. The judge has yet to rule on either order.

Powered by RedCircle