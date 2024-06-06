Christine Quinn Accuses Ex Christian Dumontet of Violating Restraining Order by Using 'Agent' to 'Spy' on Her

Christine Quinn has protection against her estranged husband, but she claims he's keeping tabs on her anyway. In the latest round of court documents, the former Selling Sunset star accused Christian Dumontet of violating her restraining order by allegedly using an "agent" to "spy" on her.

The allegations come after RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that Dumontet was personally served documents connected to the case on Wednesday when he showed up to court. The documents warned him to stay at least 100 yards from Quinn and their three-year-old son or else.