Christine Quinn Accuses Ex Christian Dumontet of Violating Restraining Order by Using 'Agent' to 'Spy' on Her
Christine Quinn has protection against her estranged husband, but she claims he's keeping tabs on her anyway. In the latest round of court documents, the former Selling Sunset star accused Christian Dumontet of violating her restraining order by allegedly using an "agent" to "spy" on her.
The allegations come after RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that Dumontet was personally served documents connected to the case on Wednesday when he showed up to court. The documents warned him to stay at least 100 yards from Quinn and their three-year-old son or else.
Quinn accused her tech CEO ex of sending an unknown man to their property on several occasions with the alleged intent “to scare, intimidate, harass and disturb” her. She also alleged Christian is "forcing" her to stay out of their marital mansion because she has fears of "strange men coming and going as they please."
“She does not feel safe living there,” the documents stated.
Quinn included a screenshot from their doorbell camera, which showed an "unknown man" at the house on May 27. The same individual was allegedly seen in court with Christian on Tuesday, according to Page Six.
The former Netflix reality star said she would not "pursue contempt charges” for now but “will set a future hearing date should these violations continue.”
According to the documents, Quinn installed cameras in May to "ensure" her ex and his "agents" did not violate the order already put in place. On May 27, she claimed she was alerted via phone that someone was on her property.
“She watched an unknown man live from her phone application snooping around her garage and in front of her pool,” the documents stated. “He was located in an area of the property that was not available to the public.”
Quinn said she did not file a police report because the man left “without incident."
“This pattern of wild, seemingly paranoid allegations against Mr. Dumontet evidences an obsession that is highlighted by Ms. Quinn’s multiple filings alleging that she has been unable to locate him and has not heard from him since March,” Christian's divorce lawyer, Alexandra Kazarian, told PEOPLE in response to Quinn’s filing.
This isn't the first time Quinn has accused her ex of sending strange men to the home.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — the Selling Sunset alum claimed an armed security guard allegedly hired by Christian ransacked the house, "rummaged through" her underwear drawer, and left her panties scattered all over her bed in April.
"Chrstine [sic] had not been there since March. It had been absolutely trashed. There was food everywhere, including old McDonald's wrappers and bags on the kitchen counter, pizza boxes with old pizza tossed throughout Christine's bedroom, coffee beans all over the floor and in dog bowls," the declaration dated May 3 read.
As if that wasn't bad enough, Quinn's attorney said, "Christine's personal mail and packages had been opened without her consent" and "her underwear drawer had been rummaged through and her underwear was all over her bed. Her personal bathroom and bedroom had been ransacked."
Quinn and Christian are going through a bitter divorce battle after he was arrested over claims he threw a bag full of glass at their toddler, resulting in a hospital visit for the youngster and a night in jail for him. He denied the allegations, but Quinn said she had videos in which "the court will hear the glass breaking on my son’s head" and photos and medical documents of his alleged injuries to back up the accusations.
RadarOnline.com told you first that Christian avoided a felony after being booked for assault with a deadly weapon over the incident.