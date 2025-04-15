Christina Ricci Was Sent Shocking Picture Aged 11 From 'Pervert' Who 'Invented the D--- Pic'

Christina Ricci got an X-rated preview at just 11 years old. In a "flash" from the past, the Yellowjackets star recalled her pre-teen self receiving a graphic photo from a "pervert" following a string of gag calls made to a mattress salesman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA The 'Yellowjackets' star said she and her friends used to prank call a mattress hotline and were sent the photo by a salesman.

The 45-year-old recalled the incident occurring in the early 1990s when she and her friends repeatedly prank-called a mattress hotline. Ricci, whose acting career began at just nine years old, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!: "We prank-called them so much we ended up having a regular guy we'd talk to named Jared."

Source: MEGA The actress revealed her young son has a curiosity over what sleepovers were like in the '90s.

However, the "harmless" calls to 1-800-Mattress took a disturbing turn after one of Ricci's friends gave the man their address. The actress added: "He sent a picture of his penis in the mail." Noting how the explicit image had been printed at a store, she said: "That certainly was the first d--- pic I saw."

Kimmel responded: "Jared invented the d--- pic really. He gets an 'A' for effort. He also gets a 'P' for pervert." The Casper star recounted the story while talking about her 10-year-old son Freddie's curiosity about 1990s sleepovers.

She said: "He's very obsessed with the sleepovers we used to have. You'd go over, hang out, the mom would drive you to Blockbuster to pick two movies, then you’d hit the grocery store for snacks, stay up all night watching movies, and finish with Saturday Night Live. "He thinks that sounds so fun."

Ricci shares Freddie with her ex-husband, James Heerdegen, whom she was married to from 2013 to 2020. Their divorce was marked by conflict, with Ricci accusing Heerdegen of being "vindictive" for stopping Freddie from joining her in New York City. She also has a daughter, Cleo, with her current husband, Mark Hampton.

In February, Ricci shared a funny story about her son on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing she had shown him her famous 1995 film Casper when he was "way too young" and later realized it was a "mistake." She said: "I was driving him to preschool one day and he was like, 'Oh, mom, I told my teachers about your childhood... that you lived in your house with your dad and all those ghosts." Ricci continued: "Developmentally, it was too soon! I've learned now we're going to wait a little bit for Cleo."

Source: Showtime The actress most recently appeared in Season 3 of Yellowjackets as Misty Quigley.

Ricci made her acting debut at nine in 1990's Mermaids, but it was her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family the following year that catapulted her to global fame. While roles in Casper and Now and Then solidified her status as a teen idol, Ricci recently opened up on the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast about the challenges of being thrust into the spotlight at such a young age.

She recalled: "I did not enjoy that, just because people (the paparazzi), they'll follow you all the way home. And I lived by myself, and that felt very threatening." The actress then revealed a tactic she used to mislead the press and throw them off her scent.

Ricci said: "There was a liquor store on the corner. Rick was this guy who always worked there – he was always smoking a cigarette. He's the only person I would ever let call me Chris. "If anyone ever followed me, I'd pull into the liquor store and go tell Rick, and (he) would come out and chase them off."

Source: MEGA Ricci and her ex James Heerdegen went through a difficult divorce.