Christina Ricci’s Ex-Husband Shut Down in Demand For a Monitor to Watch 'Yellowjackets' Actress During Custody of Son

A Los Angeles judge shut down Christina Ricci’s ex-husband James Heerdegen in his attempt to have a monitor appointed to watch the actress around their child, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held this week in Los Angeles Superior Court where the judge ruled on several outstanding motions.

As we first reported, Ricci and Heerdegen have been battling it out in court for months. The exes share a minor son. Last year, they reached a divorce settlement that awarded Ricci most of the custody. However, a couple of months later, she asked the judge to suspend Heerdegen’s overnight visits at the recommendation of the child’s therapist.

Heerdegen strongly opposed the motion and demanded the custody arrangement stay as is. The judge ended up siding with the Wednesday actress and temporarily suspended overnight visits. The court battle has become increasingly nasty with Heerdegen accusing Ricci of having their son work 12-hour days on the set of Yellowjackets and even putting a fight on an upcoming trip she had planned to New York.

He also asked the court to appoint a monitor to watch Ricci while she had custody. He previously accused the actress of “psychological abuse” of their son. She denied the claim. Ricci denied their son worked on the set of her Showtime series and claimed she had a babysitter present to take him home when he wanted. Further, she said there was no evidence a monitor was needed to watch her.

At the recent hearing, the judge ordered Heerdegen to attend therapy with the child. The court found that the “conflict between the parents poses a danger to the best interests of the minor child and the counseling is in the best interest.” The judge did not reinstate Heerdegen’s overnight visits but urged the parties to “work towards the minor child having overnights with Father.”

Further, the judge ordered neither party to make recordings of their child for the purposes of generating evidence in this court proceeding. This came after Ricci accused her ex of illegally filing their child and planning to use it in the case. Lastly, he suggested Ricci and Heerdegen attend co-parenting counseling between now and the next hearing, which Ricci had opposed. The parties will be back in court in September.