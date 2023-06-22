Christina Ricci Accuses Ex-husband of Being 'Vindictive' After Trying to Block Their Son From Taking NYC Trip for Her New Movie
Christina Ricci pleaded with a judge to shut down her ex-husband’s attempt to stop her from traveling with their son to her latest film set, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Christina asked for an emergency hearing on the matter of her bitter divorce with James Heerdegen.
As we first reported, earlier this month, Christina and James reached a deal where the actress could take their son to New York, where she’s filming a new project.
However, Christina was asked to come back to New York and film a couple of extra days. She said James initially agreed to their son coming with her but then backed out — despite already approving of their son having traveled earlier in the month.
Christina included a text message that appeared to show James signing off on the travel. She said she was on board with James receiving makeup time after they returned from the Big Apple.
However, she claimed that James went radio silent and then changed his mind about the trip. He emailed her lawyers accusing Christina of “emotionally abusing” their son.
Christina wrote, “Jimmy’s refusal to agree causes me concern because he was clearly being vindictive and retaliatory when he initially refused my request to travel for the additional dates.”
She added, “Jimmy’s conduct is purposefully making me incur attorney’s fees unnecessarily and may have an impact on my employment and professional reputation.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Christina and James settled their bitter divorce last year. They agreed to share custody with Christina having the majority of the time with their son.
However, months later, she rushed back to court demanding James’ overnight visits be suspended. She claimed it was at the recommendation of the child’s therapist.
James opposed the move and denied he was not a fit parent. The judge ended up siding with Christina and temporarily suspended James’ overnights with the child.
However, the two are still fighting as James believes his custody should be restored to the initial plan.