Christina Ricci Reaches Deal With Ex-husband After Accusations Their Son Worked 12 Hour Days on 'Yellowjackets' Set
Christina Ricci’s ex-husband James Heerdegen has agreed to allow their son to travel with his mom to her film set — only weeks after accusing her of having the minor work 12-hour days on Yellowjackets, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Christina and James have agreed she will be allowed to take their son to New York where she is shooting a project this month.
The deal stated their son will be with Christina for the entirety of the shoot, and they both acknowledged that dates could be extended if needed.
During the trip, Christina will have the sole legal right to make decisions affecting their son’s health, safety, and welfare. James will be entitled to make up time when the child returns to California.
In addition, James will have 15-minute Facetime calls with his sons 5 times per week while he’s gone. However, the court noted if he engaged in any inappropriate communications the Facetime call shall be terminated.
James agreeing to the trip comes after he accused Christina of forcing their son to work as her personal assistant for 12 hours per day on the set of Yellowjackets in Canada.
- Christina Ricci Exposes Ex-husband’s Emails as 'Yellowjackets' Star Fights to Block Him From Regaining Custody
- Christina Ricci Disputes Ex-Husband’s Claim Their Son Spent 12 Hours Per Day Working On 'Yellowjackets' Set In Bitter Court Battle
- Christina Ricci's Custody Battle: 'Yellowjackets' Star Accuses Ex-Husband of Illegally Recording Their Son and Smoking in the Car With Him
He said their child was spending 12-14 hours instead of being in school. James said the actress had him doing tasks that he claimed were against the law.
In response, Christina denied the accusations. She said “Again, there is no evidence to support his claim.”
She said in a declaration, their son “did not work in Canada. He hung out with me while I was on set and we jokingly said he was my assistant. I always had a babysitter in place for whenever” their son became tired and wanted to leave the set.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Christina filed for divorce from James in 2020. Things were so nasty she even obtained a temporary restraining order accusing James of abuse.
He denied all allegations.
Last year, the two settled their divorce with Christina receiving most of the custody. However, months later, she rushed to court demanding James’ overnight visits be suspended. She claimed the child’s therapist made the recommendation.
James opposed the move claiming Christina was attempting to alienate him from his son. The judge ended up ruling in Christina’s favor and suspended the overnight visits.
James is in the process of fighting to regain custody, which Christina strongly opposes.