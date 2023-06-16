Christina Ricci Reaches Deal With Ex-husband After Accusations Their Son Worked 12 Hour Days on 'Yellowjackets' Set

Christina Ricci’s ex-husband James Heerdegen has agreed to allow their son to travel with his mom to her film set — only weeks after accusing her of having the minor work 12-hour days on Yellowjackets, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Christina and James have agreed she will be allowed to take their son to New York where she is shooting a project this month.