Christina Ricci Disputes Ex-Husband’s Claim Their Son Spent 12 Hours Per Day Working On 'Yellowjackets' Set In Bitter Court Battle
Christina Ricci has fired back at her ex-husband James Heerdegen’s allegation she had their minor child working as her personal assistant on the set of her television show, Yellowjackets, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ricci scoffed at the suggestion their 8-year-old child was put to work on the set.
As we first reported, earlier this year, Heerdegen claimed their son was “regularly traveling to work with his mother in Canada for her show, Yellowjackets.”
He said their child was spending 12-14 hours instead of being in school. Heerdegen said Ricci even had him doing tasks that he claimed were against the law.
Ricci wrote to the court, “Again, there is no evidence to support his claim.” She said their child “Did not work in Canada. He hung out with me while I was on set and we jokingly said he was my assistant. I always had a babysitter in place for whenever” their son became tired and wanted to leave the set.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ricci filed for divorce from Heerdegen in 2020. At the same time, she obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex after accusing him of abuse. He denied all allegations and was unsuccessfully in his attempt to secure his own restraining order.
Last year, the exes hashed out a settlement that provided them with joint custody but Ricci had the majority of the time. However, months later, Ricci asked the court to suspend her ex’s overnight visits with their child based on the recommendation of the kid’s therapist.
Heerdegen objected to the request and accused Ricci of “psychologically abusing” their child. He accused her of coaching their son and alienating him from his father. A judge ruled in Ricci’s favor and her ex-husband has not had overnights in months.
The two are set to face off in court later this year but Ricci doesn’t want her ex to be awarded any more custody. She argued he has continued to make the same alleged mistakes as before.
In regard to the coaching allegations, Ricci said, “I am not coaching” my son. She said, “I work at having a relationship with” our son “where he can share how he is feeling with me.
A judge has yet to rule on the matter.