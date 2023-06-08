Christina Ricci's Custody Battle: 'Yellowjackets' Star Accuses Ex-Husband of Illegally Recording Their Son and Smoking in the Car With Him
Christina Ricci is demanding her ex-husband James Heerdegen not have his custody reinstated — claiming he continues to be a toxic parent who even exposes their child to second-hand smoke, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Wednesday actress has laid out her case as she prepares to fight James at an upcoming hearing.
As we first reported, last year, Christina and James settled their bitter divorce. She received most of the custody of their son and both agreed to not receive support.
The split was extremely nasty with Christina accusing James of abuse during their marriage. She even obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex.
Despite settling in 2022, months later, Christina rushed to court demanding James be stripped of custody. She claimed the child’s therapist suggested the move based on James’ behavior.
James opposed the move and demanded custody stay as is. He accused Christina of “psychological abuse” of their child and claimed she bad-mouthed him in front of their son.
- Christina Ricci’s Ex-Husband Furious Their Son Allegedly Missed School To Spend 12 Hours On 'Yellowjackets' Set
- Christina Ricci’s Ex-Husband Agrees To Therapy Sessions In Effort To Regain Overnight Visits With Their Son
- Christina Ricci’s Private Texts Leaked By Ex-Husband James Heerdegen After Actress Calls CPS in Custody War
James said Ricci even called Child Protective Services on him to have an investigation launched. He said the agency declined to pursue a case.
The judge ended up suspending James’ overnight visits until the upcoming hearing. Both agreed to attend therapy classes to try and resolve those issues.
However, in Christina’s new filing, she makes it clear none of the issues have been fixed and she doesn’t want James’ custody reinstated.
She said she has “endured years of abuse from” James. Christina claims he continues to let their son watch R-rated films, asks him questions about her and her life, smokes cigarettes in the car with their minor child and has been causing numerous other problems.
Further, she said James has “resorted to illegally recording” their son for the purpose of using the videos of him talking in court.
In regard to his claim that she was forcing their son to work 12-hour days on the Yellowjackets set in Canada. Christina said, “there is no evidence to support his claim.” She said their son did not work in Canada.
“He hung out with me while I was on set and we jokingly said he was my assistant,” Ricci wrote.
The judge has yet to rule.