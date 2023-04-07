Christina Ricci’s Ex-Husband Furious Their Son Allegedly Missed School To Spend 12 Hours On 'Yellowjackets' Set
Christina Ricci’s ex-husband James Heerdegen accuses the actress of having their minor son sit around for 12-14 hours on the set of Yellowjackets instead of being in school, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Heerdegen has rushed back to court in the never-ending divorce battle.
In his new filing, Heerdegen demanded the court assign a visitation monitor to supervise Ricci when she has their son. Further, he wants the judge to award him joint custody.
In court documents, Heerdegen accused Ricci of having their son enroll in extra-curricular activities he doesn’t enjoy. Ricci’s ex also took issue with her allegelly having him miss school to travel with her to work.
He said their son has been “regularly traveling to work with his mother in Canada for her show, Yellowjackets. Heerdegen said their son is spending 12-14 hour days when he could be in school instead.
Ricci’s ex claimed their son was even working as his mother’s personal assistant, which he said was against the law.
To make matters worse, Heerdegen claims Ricci has failed to attend co-parenting classes with him that were court-ordered.
Ricci has yet to respond.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ricci filed for divorce from Heerdegen in 2020. In addition, she obtained a restraining order where she accused him of being beating her multiple times.
The actress demanded primary custody of their son. In response, he denied the accusations of abuse and unsuccessfully tried to get a restraining order against her.
The two eventually settled their divorce in December 2022. They agreed Ricci would share custody and would not pay support.
However, months later, Ricci rushed to court demanding her ex’s overnight visits be suspended. She claimed their son’s therapist had suggested the move.
Heerdegen accused his ex of “psychological abuse” of their son. He claimed she bad-mouthed him in front of the child.
Further, he accused Ricci of calling Child Protective Services on him to have an investigation launched. He said the agency declined to pursue a case.
The judge ended up suspending Heerdegen’s overnight visits until a future hearing on the matter. Ricci and Heerdegen agreed to push the hearing until June, which will allow them time to attend therapy classes.