Christian Reality Star Reveals 'Shame' Over Her Secret Masturbation Addiction and Porn Habit
Reality TV star Madison Prewett has revealed her long-standing struggle with addiction to pornography and masturbation.
The 29-year-old former contestant from The Bachelor confessed on her "Stay True" podcast that she once felt "enslaved" by "sin", but credits her faith and supportive community for helping her reclaim her life, RadarOnline.com can report.
Madison's Confession
Prewett, recalling the early stages of her struggle, which began in her teenage years, admitted: "I had already had moments of being curious about things and having certain feelings or wondering certain things or fantasizing about certain things.
"I had not told that to anyone. I went over to a friend's house, and her parents weren't around, and she turned on this show that was extremely inappropriate."
She went on to highlight her journey to recovery and told her listeners: "Thankfully, by the grace of God and by the power of Godly community and people around me, I have been free from porn and masturbation for, I don't even know, 10 years."
Her Addiction
The podcast host told her listeners: "I went over to a friend's house, and her parents weren't around, and she turned on this show that was extremely inappropriate." It was there she felt "desire" for the first time, kicking off years filled with guilt as she tried to maintain her faith.
She maintained: "No matter how much I loved Jesus, I could not shake that sin.
"I questioned my worth and my identity. Every time I gave in to sexual sin, I didn't know my purpose."
Fans React
Prewett's insight into the stigma surrounding such personal struggles resonated with many listeners, who flooded social media platforms with supportive messages. They echoed sentiments about the importance of speaking out against the shame often associated with addiction.
The reality TV star's openness has sparked conversations around mental health and the impact of digital media on young minds.
Madison's Family
The Bachelor runner-up turned influencer is now happily married to speaker and minister Grant Troutt. The couple welcomed their beautiful daughter, Hosanna Rose, in January and recently sold their Texas mansion for $1.125 million — an emotional departure from their first home together. Prewett, who rose to fame during Peter Weber’s controversial season of The Bachelor, revealed that despite the good times, she and her husband have decided to relocate to Nashville.
Just months ago, she excitedly documented the details of their new sprawling Tudor-style home, only to surprise fans with the announcement of their move in a September Instagram video.