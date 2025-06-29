Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > The Bachelor

Christian Reality Star Reveals 'Shame' Over Her Secret Masturbation Addiction and Porn Habit

Photo of Madison Prewett
Source: MEGA

Madison Prewett revealed she was 'enslaved' by 'sin'.

Profile Image

June 29 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Reality TV star Madison Prewett has revealed her long-standing struggle with addiction to pornography and masturbation.

The 29-year-old former contestant from The Bachelor confessed on her "Stay True" podcast that she once felt "enslaved" by "sin", but credits her faith and supportive community for helping her reclaim her life, RadarOnline.com can report.

Article continues below advertisement

Madison's Confession

christian reality star shame secret masturbation addiction porn habit
Source: @madiprew/Instagram

Madison Prewett rose to fame after appearing on 'The Bachelor'.

Prewett, recalling the early stages of her struggle, which began in her teenage years, admitted: "I had already had moments of being curious about things and having certain feelings or wondering certain things or fantasizing about certain things.

"I had not told that to anyone. I went over to a friend's house, and her parents weren't around, and she turned on this show that was extremely inappropriate."

She went on to highlight her journey to recovery and told her listeners: "Thankfully, by the grace of God and by the power of Godly community and people around me, I have been free from porn and masturbation for, I don't even know, 10 years."

Article continues below advertisement

Her Addiction

christian reality star shame secret masturbation addiction porn habit
Source: @madiprew/Instagram

Madison is now a Christian influencer after finding fame on The Bachelor.

Prewett vividly remembers the moment that ignited her addiction — a friend's house and a show that was far from appropriate.

The podcast host told her listeners: "I went over to a friend's house, and her parents weren't around, and she turned on this show that was extremely inappropriate." It was there she felt "desire" for the first time, kicking off years filled with guilt as she tried to maintain her faith.

She maintained: "No matter how much I loved Jesus, I could not shake that sin.

"I questioned my worth and my identity. Every time I gave in to sexual sin, I didn't know my purpose."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans React

christian reality star shame secret masturbation addiction porn habit
Source: @madiprew/Instagram

Madison gave birth to her first child earlier this year.

Prewett's insight into the stigma surrounding such personal struggles resonated with many listeners, who flooded social media platforms with supportive messages. They echoed sentiments about the importance of speaking out against the shame often associated with addiction.

The reality TV star's openness has sparked conversations around mental health and the impact of digital media on young minds.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid

Ryan Lochte's Wife Kayla Reid Goes Nuclear on Olympian and Reveals His Six-figure Income as She Claims She's 'Broken' Amid Messy Divorce

Composite photo of Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney and Orlando Bloom

Love Triangle Explodes as Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom Duel Over Hollywood Seductress' Attention at Bezos-Sanchez Wedding

Madison's Family

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

christian reality star shame secret masturbation addiction porn habit
Source: @madiprew/Instagram

Madison and Grant announced their move to Nashville in late 2024.

The Bachelor runner-up turned influencer is now happily married to speaker and minister Grant Troutt. The couple welcomed their beautiful daughter, Hosanna Rose, in January and recently sold their Texas mansion for $1.125 million — an emotional departure from their first home together. Prewett, who rose to fame during Peter Weber’s controversial season of The Bachelor, revealed that despite the good times, she and her husband have decided to relocate to Nashville.

Just months ago, she excitedly documented the details of their new sprawling Tudor-style home, only to surprise fans with the announcement of their move in a September Instagram video.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.