EXCLUSIVE: Chris Brown's Former Housekeeper's Husband Awarded $50K for 'Loss of Enjoyment of Sexual Relations' — Following Brutal Dog Attack at Singer’s Home
July 2 2026, Published 12:05 p.m. ET
Chris Brown's housekeeper isn't the only one scoring a big payday after the singer was ordered to pay nearly $13million to his former employee following a brutal dog attack, RadarOnline.com can report.
The woman's husband has been awarded his own payout after losing the ability to 'enjoy s-x' with his wife.
Big Bucks From Chris Brown
After a five-year legal battle, the case finally ended on Tuesday, July 1, when Brown was found liable for negligence after his pet viciously mauled Maria Avila as she worked inside his home.
The housekeeper told jurors she had only worked at the home a handful of times before the incident and claimed she had not been warned about the dog earlier.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Avila was awarded $12.9million in total damages from Brown, while her sister, who witnessed the attack, was given $885,000 for "emotional distress."
Even Avila’s husband, Oscar Olivo, scored a payday when the jury awarded him $50,000 for what it called "damages for loss of his wife's love, companionship, comfort, care, assistance, protection, affection, society, moral support, and enjoyment of sexual relations."
A 'Dangerous and Vicious' Dog
As Radar has reported, Avila sued Brown over a December 2020 incident involving a Caucasian Shepherd Ovcharka named Hades, saying the animal attacked her while she was taking out the trash.
Avila said Hades ripped parts of her face, arms, and legs off, and she had the photos to prove it.
In her suit, Avila claimed Brown came outside and instructed his team to quickly remove the animal from the home. Hades was taken to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter and was put down after the agency found the dog to be "dangerous and vicious."
"The dog’s chip connected the dog’s ownership to the defendant Chris Brown," her lawyer argued.
Chris Brown's Denials
Brown has consistently denied any wrongdoing and argued that the pet wasn't even his, but belonged instead to his head of security. He also tried to place the onus on the former employee for provoking the animal and causing her own injuries.
The singer claimed in court that he had previously warned Avila and her sister that the dogs on the property were "absolutely not" friendly and that they should not go outside alone without security staff.
"[Avila] invited the injuries now complained of and assumed the risk of them with full knowledge of the magnitude of that risk, in that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred,” Brown's attorneys blasted.
'Justice' for Maria Avila
The sisters, however, denied the conversation ever occurred, and Avila testified she feared for her life during the ordeal. She originally sought $70million from the Run It! singer, arguing she had to undergo multiple medical procedures after the attack and now has permanent injuries.
Following the verdict, Avila's lawyer, Michael C. Murphy Jr., said: "After more than five years of litigating against Chris Brown, we are thrilled that we were able to get justice for our client. We are so happy for her and her family after everything they went through on that horrible day."