EXCLUSIVE: Chris Brown's Former Housekeeper's Husband Awarded $50K for 'Loss of Enjoyment of Sexual Relations' — Following Brutal Dog Attack at Singer’s Home

After a five-year legal battle, the case finally ended on Tuesday, July 1, when Brown was found liable for negligence after his pet viciously mauled Maria Avila as she worked inside his home.

The housekeeper told jurors she had only worked at the home a handful of times before the incident and claimed she had not been warned about the dog earlier.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Avila was awarded $12.9million in total damages from Brown, while her sister, who witnessed the attack, was given $885,000 for "emotional distress."

Even Avila’s husband, Oscar Olivo, scored a payday when the jury awarded him $50,000 for what it called "damages for loss of his wife's love, companionship, comfort, care, assistance, protection, affection, society, moral support, and enjoyment of sexual relations."