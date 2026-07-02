Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Chris Brown
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Brown's Former Housekeeper's Husband Awarded $50K for 'Loss of Enjoyment of Sexual Relations' — Following Brutal Dog Attack at Singer’s Home

Chris Brown has been ordered to pay big bucks to the family of a former housekeeper.
Source: MEGA ; RadarOnline.com

Chris Brown has been ordered to pay big bucks to the family of a former housekeeper.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 2 2026, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Chris Brown's housekeeper isn't the only one scoring a big payday after the singer was ordered to pay nearly $13million to his former employee following a brutal dog attack, RadarOnline.com can report.

The woman's husband has been awarded his own payout after losing the ability to 'enjoy s-x' with his wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Big Bucks From Chris Brown

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Brown was found negligent in the dog's attack of Maria Avila.
Source: mega

Brown was found negligent in the dog's attack of Maria Avila.

After a five-year legal battle, the case finally ended on Tuesday, July 1, when Brown was found liable for negligence after his pet viciously mauled Maria Avila as she worked inside his home.

The housekeeper told jurors she had only worked at the home a handful of times before the incident and claimed she had not been warned about the dog earlier.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Avila was awarded $12.9million in total damages from Brown, while her sister, who witnessed the attack, was given $885,000 for "emotional distress."

Even Avila’s husband, Oscar Olivo, scored a payday when the jury awarded him $50,000 for what it called "damages for loss of his wife's love, companionship, comfort, care, assistance, protection, affection, society, moral support, and enjoyment of sexual relations."

Article continues below advertisement

A 'Dangerous and Vicious' Dog

Avila's husband was given $50,000 for loss of 'enjoyment' of sex.
Source: superior court of california

Avila's husband was given $50,000 for loss of 'enjoyment' of sex.

As Radar has reported, Avila sued Brown over a December 2020 incident involving a Caucasian Shepherd Ovcharka named Hades, saying the animal attacked her while she was taking out the trash.

Avila said Hades ripped parts of her face, arms, and legs off, and she had the photos to prove it.

In her suit, Avila claimed Brown came outside and instructed his team to quickly remove the animal from the home. Hades was taken to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter and was put down after the agency found the dog to be "dangerous and vicious."

"The dog’s chip connected the dog’s ownership to the defendant Chris Brown," her lawyer argued.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Brown's Denials

The housekeeper said she feared for her life during the attack.
Source: RadarOnline.com

The housekeeper said she feared for her life during the attack.

Brown has consistently denied any wrongdoing and argued that the pet wasn't even his, but belonged instead to his head of security. He also tried to place the onus on the former employee for provoking the animal and causing her own injuries.

The singer claimed in court that he had previously warned Avila and her sister that the dogs on the property were "absolutely not" friendly and that they should not go outside alone without security staff.

"[Avila] invited the injuries now complained of and assumed the risk of them with full knowledge of the magnitude of that risk, in that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred,” Brown's attorneys blasted.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Victor Willis and Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's MAGA Faithful Trash Late Village People Star Victor Willis For His Massive U-Turn On Supporting 'YMCA'-Mad President

corey feldman mid air collapse hospital dash

EXCLUSIVE: Corey Feldman's Crash and Burn — Full Story of How Troubled Former Child Star, 54, Was Raced to Hospital After Mid-Air Collapse

'Justice' for Maria Avila

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Brown tried to deny any responsibility, and said the dog wasn't his.
Source: MEGA

Brown tried to deny any responsibility, and said the dog wasn't his.

The sisters, however, denied the conversation ever occurred, and Avila testified she feared for her life during the ordeal. She originally sought $70million from the Run It! singer, arguing she had to undergo multiple medical procedures after the attack and now has permanent injuries.

Following the verdict, Avila's lawyer, Michael C. Murphy Jr., said: "After more than five years of litigating against Chris Brown, we are thrilled that we were able to get justice for our client. We are so happy for her and her family after everything they went through on that horrible day."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.