'I Thought I Was Going to Die': Chris Brown's Housekeeper Claims Aggressive Dog 'Dragged Her by the Skin' During Bloody Attack in $90Million Lawsuit Battle
June 23 2026, Published 6:03 p.m. ET
Chris Brown's former housekeeper became emotional on the witness stand as she testified about the alleged bloody dog attack that left her fearing for her life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Maria Avila testified Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court that she believed she was going to die after she was allegedly mauled by a large dog that dragged her by her skin while working at Brown's Los Angeles property in December 2020.
Housekeeper Breaks Down in Court
According to TMZ, Avila told jurors she had only worked at the residence a handful of times before the incident and claimed she had not been warned about the dogs before the attack.
Avila reportedly testified she was taking out the trash when the dog suddenly attacked her. She told jurors she never saw or heard the animal before it allegedly lunged at her and claimed the dog dragged her by her skin during the frightening ordeal.
The emotional testimony came as jurors heard evidence in the lawsuit, which now allegedly seeks $90million in damages stemming from the alleged attack.
As Radar previously reported, the long-running legal battle has generated years of contentious litigation between the parties. Avila originally filed suit after claiming she suffered severe injuries while working at Brown's Los Angeles home when she was allegedly attacked by one of the singer's dogs.
Dog Attack Horror Details
Radar previously reported the plaintiff sought more than $70million in damages and accused Brown of failing to properly control the animal.
Court filings reviewed by Radar over the course of the litigation also revealed disputes over the former housekeeper's identity, efforts to compel Brown's deposition testimony, graphic injury photographs and allegations concerning the dog's history.
In one filing previously reported, Avila alleged the dog involved in the incident had attacked others before. Brown has consistently denied wrongdoing and argued the former employee was responsible for provoking the animal and causing her own injuries.
Judge Blocks Reference to Rihanna
The trial has already been marked by a series of dramatic courtroom developments.
Earlier this month, Brown scored a significant victory when a judge barred references to his 2009 assault case involving Rihanna from being introduced at trial.
His attorneys argued the allegations were unrelated to the dog attack claims and would unfairly prejudice the jury.
The proceedings also briefly derailed after a mistrial was declared when a juror allegedly violated court instructions by conducting outside research about the case and sharing information with fellow jurors.
The matter was subsequently reset and returned to trial.
Brown Denies Full Responsibility
Brown previously testified that the dog involved in the incident belonged to his head of security rather than to him personally.
He also acknowledged accepting some responsibility for what occurred on his property but disputed claims that he should be held fully liable for Avila's injuries.
Jurors are expected to continue hearing testimony as they weigh competing accounts of the attack and determine whether Brown bears responsibility for the injuries and emotional distress Avila claims have permanently altered her life.