'I Thought I Was Going to Die': Chris Brown's Housekeeper Claims Aggressive Dog 'Dragged Her by the Skin' During Bloody Attack in $90Million Lawsuit Battle

According to TMZ, Avila told jurors she had only worked at the residence a handful of times before the incident and claimed she had not been warned about the dogs before the attack.

Avila reportedly testified she was taking out the trash when the dog suddenly attacked her. She told jurors she never saw or heard the animal before it allegedly lunged at her and claimed the dog dragged her by her skin during the frightening ordeal.

The emotional testimony came as jurors heard evidence in the lawsuit, which now allegedly seeks $90million in damages stemming from the alleged attack.

As Radar previously reported, the long-running legal battle has generated years of contentious litigation between the parties. Avila originally filed suit after claiming she suffered severe injuries while working at Brown's Los Angeles home when she was allegedly attacked by one of the singer's dogs.