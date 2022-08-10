Budding Romance? TLC Singer Chilli & Matthew Lawrence Spotted Together In Hawaii After Cheryl Burke Divorce

TLC singer Chilli and actor Matthew Lawrence sparked romance rumors after they appeared to be having the time of their lives together on the beach in Hawaii amid his divorce from estranged wife Cheryl Burke, Radar has learned.

New photos showed the duo chilling on the shores of Waikiki, chatting amongst themselves and taking a dip in the water before relaxing underneath an umbrella.

RadarOnline.com has learned that despite speculation the two are an item, Chilli (real name: Rozonda Ocelean Thomas) and Lawrence are apparently nothing more than friends.