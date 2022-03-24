Cheryl Burke Removes All Traces Of Ex Matthew Lawrence From Instagram After He Demands She Cover Divorce Legal Fees

New relationship status, new feed. Cheryl Burke has removed all traces of estranged husband Matthew Lawrence from her Instagram while simultaneously unfollowing him on the app.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, appears to be embracing her newfound singledom in the weeks after her divorce filing on February 18, 2022, opting to leave up recent photos with her friends and family as well as promotional DWTS shots and a statement about how she is coping post-split.