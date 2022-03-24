Cheryl Burke Removes All Traces Of Ex Matthew Lawrence From Instagram After He Demands She Cover Divorce Legal Fees
New relationship status, new feed. Cheryl Burke has removed all traces of estranged husband Matthew Lawrence from her Instagram while simultaneously unfollowing him on the app.
The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, appears to be embracing her newfound singledom in the weeks after her divorce filing on February 18, 2022, opting to leave up recent photos with her friends and family as well as promotional DWTS shots and a statement about how she is coping post-split.
"I've realized that whenever I am at a point in my life where I have some big emotions to process, the best thing for me to do is to spend some time alone," her statement read. "I would highly encourage anyone else out there to try it and not feel guilty for needing that space."
Lawrence, 42, for his part, is still following the ABC personality on the app, after Radar exclusively broke the news that he is demanding Burke cover his legal fees for their upcoming divorce proceedings. According to court documents, she had requested they split those costs.
It should be noted that he also signed off many terms regarding their divorce – such as their date of marriage on May 23, 2019, date of separation being listed as January 7, 2022, and the enforcement of their prenuptial agreement. The Boy Meets World alum also requested that the court not grant spousal support to himself or Burke in the docs.
The former flames first crossed paths in 2006 when his older brother Joey Lawrence competed on the third season of DWTS, going on to date in 2007 and split less than one year later in 2008.
By 2017, however, the pair rekindled their romance. Burke ultimately cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split following nearly three years of marriage.
"I know I have always said that I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there isn't really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," Burke wrote while breaking her silence post-breakup in February 2022. "I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you've given me — love you all."