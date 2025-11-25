EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Hines Reveals She Declined Offer to Have Her Ex 'Killed' After He Was Unfaithful... as Security Guard Knew 'Guy That Could Take Him Out'
Nov. 25 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr's wife, Cheryl Hines, has made a staggering reveal regarding her ex-boyfriend and an offer she had to have him killed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Curb Your Enthusiasm actress made the shocking confession in her new tell-all memoir, Unscripted.
Cheryl Hines' Boyfriend Had 'Cheated' on Her
After realizing her previous boyfriend, whom Hines reveals is named Charlie, had allegedly cheated on her, Hines broke up with him and writes she was in a state of "utter despair."
"I had befriended a hotel security guard named Joe... a giant of a man standing 6'7" and weighing 375 pounds, but he had a kind heart," she notes in her book. "Joe could tell something was wrong. With some prompting, I gave him the details of my breakup with Charlie."
She writes Joe said he couldn't "stand to hear that" and said he knows "a guy that could take him out."
"He usually charges 10K, but if I ask him to do it as a favor, I know he would," she alleges Joe told her.
Hines then asked him, "What? What are you talking about? You wanna have Charlie killed?"
She notes Joe told her he would "do that" for her, which she acknowledges was "very sweet" of him to offer.
"...but I don't want Charlie killed," she continues. While she claims Joe said he deserves it, she protested that he "absolutely" could not do that.
She then alleges Joe asked where Charlie worked.
Cheryl Hines Refused to Give Details on Her Ex
When Hines inquired why he wanted to know, she claims Joe said the following: "I'll just wait for him to get off work, and when he's walking to his car, I'll take out his knee with a crowbar. I'll just do it myself. We don't need to get anyone else involved if that'll make you feel more comfortable."
While she states she told him she appreciated the thought, she says she refused to give over her ex's full name or where he worked.
"I knew this was Joe's love language," she confesses. "I couldn't imagine anything more awful than having Charlie come out of work and see Joe coming at him with a crowbar!"
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Maher Praises New CBS Boss Bari Weiss for Forcing Right-leaning Overhaul at Network — as Controversial Comedian Boasts About the 'New Free Press'
Cheryl Hines' Divorce From Paul Young
Hines' story about her ex is only one of many bombshell confessions she makes in her book.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the TV star also told all about divorcing her ex-husband, Paul Young. After seven years of marriage, Hines knew it was time for a change.
"...it was clear that Paul and I made better friends than spouses," she states. "When we got divorced, we did it in the most considerate, loving way possible. We even took our rings off at the same time."
Hines goes on to claim if there's "such a thing as a 'nice' divorce," that's what she and Young had.
"Paul and I have considered each other family and have remained very close as we both raised Cat together," she adds, mentioning the daughter the couple has together. "Our relationship remained so close that my current husband, Bobby, became fast friends with Paul."
Young also remarried, but, before that, Hines recalls he accompanied her and RFK Jr. "on most of our vacations, skiing with us in the winters and summering with us at Cape Cod."
"We got divorced, but we kept our family together," she writes.