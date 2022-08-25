Your tip
'Goodbye Forever': Cheryl Burke Hints At Unfaithful Ex While Venting About Finding 'Texts' As Matthew Lawrence Divorce Looms

Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke vented about an unfaithful ex in a TikTok video that fans are speculating is about her estranged husband Matthew Lawrence, Radar has learned.

"When he said he would never talk to her again, yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes," the Dance Moms coach wrote in her video.

"The last time is absolutely right!" she added in the caption. "Goodbye forever … #exessuck #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit."

Burke did not mention her ex Lawrence although fans are theorizing the message was about him.

"It's sad to think Matthew did that. Kind of dampers his image for me," one social media user commented.

"Limits are important. You've reached yours and you're better off," another wrote.

Burke has not addressed the speculation either, but she and Lawrence have a long history together.

She began dating the Boy Meets World alum back in 2007 after first crossing paths when his older brother, Joey Lawrence, competed on the third season of DWTS.

The twosome parted ways, but by 2017, they had reconnected and were talking about building a bright future together.

The Hot Chick star popped the question in May 2018 and they wed in May 2019 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego. By January 2022, however, they called it quits.

RadarOnline.com confirmed that Burke filed for divorce in February, listing the date of separation between the couple as January 7. She pointed to irreconcilable differences between the two as the reason behind their breakup.

Fans noticed that Burke's final IG with her soon-to-be ex-husband was in December 2021 while celebrating Christmas.

RadarOnline.com has since discovered that Lawrence requested that Burke cover his legal fees for their divorce proceedings.

He also agreed to a number of terms including their date of marriage, date of separation, and the enforcement of their previously established prenup.

Earlier this month, fans went into overdrive after Lawrence got caught up in romance rumors with TLC singer Chilli when they were photographed on the beach together in Hawaii.

A rep for the Waterfalls singer said they are strictly platonic, explaining her group had a show on the island and he just wanted to show support.

