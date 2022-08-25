'Goodbye Forever': Cheryl Burke Hints At Unfaithful Ex While Venting About Finding 'Texts' As Matthew Lawrence Divorce Looms

"The last time is absolutely right!" she added in the caption. "Goodbye forever … #exessuck #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit."

Burke did not mention her ex Lawrence although fans are theorizing the message was about him.

"It's sad to think Matthew did that. Kind of dampers his image for me," one social media user commented.

"Limits are important. You've reached yours and you're better off," another wrote.