EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — Charlize Theron's Ultra-Strict 'Toyboy Rulebook' for the Younger Men She Loves to Have Flings With After Her VERY Naughty Sex Confession
Charlize Theron is very unapologetic about what she wants from a man – recently declaring: “I did just recently f--- a 26-year-old, and it was really f------ amazing.”
RadarOnline.com can reveal sources say that behind the viral confession lies a carefully enforced rulebook for any younger man hoping to spend time with the 48-year-old actress, and it’s not for the faint-hearted.
The Mad Max: Fury Road star made headlines after appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she revealed that she had recently enjoyed a one-night stand with a man more than two decades her junior.
The encounter, she said, was a revelation — and one that reflected the kind of liberated, self-assured lifestyle she’s embraced in her late 40s.
“Charlize runs the show,” said a source close to the actress. “She’s not interested in settling down or finding a partner. She’s done the whole serious relationship thing. Right now, it’s all about enjoying herself — and that means younger guys who know she’s the one calling the shots.”
Since her split from model Alex Dimitrijevic, 46, in late 2023, Theron has been quietly active on the celebrity dating app Raya, according to insiders. But her standards remain sky-high.
Our source said about Theron’s “rulebook” and “list of demands” for her boytoys: “Just because she’s into casual flings with much younger men doesn’t mean she lowers her standards.
“Charlize has a very specific set of aesthetics she needs from a partner.
“He’s got to be seriously good-looking — flawless skin, fit, energetic — but also sharp, stylish and interesting.
“Charlize knows exactly what she wants, and she’s not settling for less.
“She has a list of demands and every box needs ticked before she goes to bed with someone.”
The Oscar-winner, who turns 49 in August, is said to favor no-strings-attached meetups away from the public eye — often at discreet hotels — and never brings flings near her children.
Theron is mother to Jackson, 12, and August, nine, both of whom she adopted as a single parent.
“Her children come first, always,” said a source. “Anyone she’s seeing casually is kept well away from that part of her life. Unless it’s something real, it doesn’t touch her family — that boundary is non-negotiable.”
According to friends, Theron’s approach to dating is partly shaped by past experiences — including high-profile romances with Sean Penn, Stuart Townsend and Craig Bierko — and partly by her fierce sense of independence.
With an estimated net worth of $200million and a career that spans two decades, she doesn’t want or need a man to complete her life.
“She sets expectations right away,” said the source. “She tells them upfront, ‘This is just for fun — nothing serious.’ She’s not interested in playing games or leading anyone on, and she has zero time for a full-on relationship.”
The source added the actress enjoys the confidence boost that comes from dating much younger men. They said: “Charlize is so energetic in bed she sees sex as a workout.
“She’s in amazing shape, and being with men in their twenties makes her feel sexy, energized, and completely in control. She’s the alpha, and she embraces it.
“She’s definitely not looking for love.
“She’s after fun — and at this point in her life, that’s exactly what she deserves.”