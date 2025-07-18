EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — Charlize Theron's Ultra-Strict 'Toyboy Rulebook' for the Younger Men She Loves to Have Flings With After Her VERY Naughty Sex Confession

The Mad Max: Fury Road star made headlines after appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she revealed that she had recently enjoyed a one-night stand with a man more than two decades her junior.

The encounter, she said, was a revelation — and one that reflected the kind of liberated, self-assured lifestyle she’s embraced in her late 40s.

“Charlize runs the show,” said a source close to the actress. “She’s not interested in settling down or finding a partner. She’s done the whole serious relationship thing. Right now, it’s all about enjoying herself — and that means younger guys who know she’s the one calling the shots.”

Since her split from model Alex Dimitrijevic, 46, in late 2023, Theron has been quietly active on the celebrity dating app Raya, according to insiders. But her standards remain sky-high.