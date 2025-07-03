Charlize Theron Sex Secret Shocker: A-Lister Vows Not to Name and Shame 'Scumbag' Director Who 'Sexually Harassed Her' — As She Makes VERY Frank Bedroom Confession
Charlize Theron is refusing to name the movie director who she accused of sexually harassing her.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actress, 49, received communication from the filmmaker following her admission where he attempted to explain his actions.
'This Isn't Right'
In the same chat, the South African-born star also revealed she recently had a one night stand with a 26-year-old — and said it was "f---ing amazing."
Theron spoke about the alleged 1994 incident with a male director on the Howard Stern Show in 2019 when she discussed being asked to go to his house late at night for her first audition ever during the fledgling stage of her career.
And when the director greeted her at his door he was wearing pyjamas and, at one point, put his hand on her knee.
She said: "The little voice inside me definitely said, 'This isn’t right.' But then the other voice in me says, 'Well, I don’t know. Maybe it is right.'"
Making Him Squirm
Speaking on Wednesday, July 2 about why she still refuses to name him, the A-lister explained: "This guy, he got a little nervous for a while there.
"I've never said his name because honestly, I don't want the story to be about him.
"It's not because I'm protecting him or anything, but he got nervous for a little bit."
When asked why the director felt uneasy with her sharing her story, Theron said: "Because he heard me tell the story, and he knew it was about him, and he wrote me a pretend letter trying to explain his behavior and how I must have misunderstood it, which is classic, isn't it?"
She believes her interview with Stern caused the unnamed director to start "panicking."
Theron also told listeners: "He was waiting for me and I just realized, like, I won't even f--king say your name because you know you're the scumbag. You know it's you and if anybody ever asked me about him, I would be completely honest."
Furious With Herself
The mother-of-two also noted she liked seeing him "on a hot seat" and that he "doesn't know when it’s going to come, kind of like that a little more," she teased.
Following the incident, Theron confessed to "being furious" with herself and mad that she let herself "down."
"I was like, 'Who the f--k are you? Why the f--- would you allow that? Why?'" she remembered.
She continued: "I still get those feelings, because it’s you know yourself so well and there’s something that really kind of like breaks my heart to the core when people in this very luxurious manner talk about
"Well, you know what, next time you should fucking say something. Like, don’t wait 20 years. This kind of like callous way of not wanting to believe. That’s really what it boils down to."
Theron is currently single and refuses to embark on a relationship until her two adopted daughters leave home.
But that won't stop her having a sex life — and the actress admits she's into "weird s--t."
Recalling a recent experience, Theron said: "I've probably had three one-night-stands in my entire life.
"But I did just recently f--- a 26-year-old and it was really f------ amazing.
"I've never done that. And I was like, 'Oh, this is great. OK.'"