Charlize Theron Sex Secret Shocker: A-Lister Vows Not to Name and Shame 'Scumbag' Director Who 'Sexually Harassed Her' — As She Makes VERY Frank Bedroom Confession

Speaking on Wednesday, July 2 about why she still refuses to name him, the A-lister explained: "This guy, he got a little nervous for a while there.

"I've never said his name because honestly, I don't want the story to be about him.

"It's not because I'm protecting him or anything, but he got nervous for a little bit."

When asked why the director felt uneasy with her sharing her story, Theron said: "Because he heard me tell the story, and he knew it was about him, and he wrote me a pretend letter trying to explain his behavior and how I must have misunderstood it, which is classic, isn't it?"

She believes her interview with Stern caused the unnamed director to start "panicking."

Theron also told listeners: "He was waiting for me and I just realized, like, I won't even f--king say your name because you know you're the scumbag. You know it's you and if anybody ever asked me about him, I would be completely honest."