Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Chance The Rapper

'Isn't He Married?': Chance The Rapper Blasted For Dancing With Scantily-Clad Mystery Woman On The Beach

chance the rapper dances mystery woman beach pp
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
By:

Apr. 17 2023, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Chance The Rapper has been put on blast for grinding with a scantily-clad mystery woman while living it up at the beach, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fans are questioning if the YAH Know hitmaker is still going strong with his wife, Kirsten Corley-Bennett, who was nowhere in sight while Chance was gyrating in the viral video.

Article continues below advertisement
chance the rapper dances mystery woman beach
Source: MEGA

Chance wore his signature "3" hat and rocked tie-dye swim trunks as he got down with the woman who left little to the imagination in a colorful festival ensemble.

The Neighborhood Talk posted the clip of the two wildly dancing in front of other partygoers on April 17, along with fan reactions.

"Isn't he married???" one social media user wrote. "He got divorced I can tell," another speculated while a third was in response to the woman's reaction to Chance in the clip.

Article continues below advertisement
chance the rapper dances mystery woman beach
Source: MEGA

"The side eye is because he slapped her ass, he did not understand the assignment. West Indian ppl don't do that. It's a whine and no more don't do that s---," the third commenter claimed.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Chance The Rapper for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Chance The Rapper
Article continues below advertisement
chance the rapper dances mystery woman beach
Source: David Acosta/Image Press Agency

As we previously reported, Chance and Bennett have been married since 2019. The couple exchanged their vows during a ceremony held in Newport Beach.

Before that, the pair made it official more than two months before their wedding ceremony, marrying in a civil ceremony at the Cook County clerk's office in Chicago.

Article continues below advertisement
chance the rapper dances mystery woman beach
Source: APEX / MEGA

She later spoke out after her husband trended on Twitter for an NSFW slip-up on October 20. The Cocoa Butter Kisses artist shocked fans when he seemingly "liked" then subsequently "unliked" tweets featuring trans pornography.

"He's never going to address this, but all I have to say is, we were literally at an event all night the night before last, until late. We were celebrating," she said in a selfie video while breaking her silence.

"Sometimes s--- happens on accident," Bennett continued. "So, all you little trolls that are coming to my page that are getting blocked, y'all can go to h---."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.