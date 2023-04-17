'Isn't He Married?': Chance The Rapper Blasted For Dancing With Scantily-Clad Mystery Woman On The Beach
Chance The Rapper has been put on blast for grinding with a scantily-clad mystery woman while living it up at the beach, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fans are questioning if the YAH Know hitmaker is still going strong with his wife, Kirsten Corley-Bennett, who was nowhere in sight while Chance was gyrating in the viral video.
Chance wore his signature "3" hat and rocked tie-dye swim trunks as he got down with the woman who left little to the imagination in a colorful festival ensemble.
The Neighborhood Talk posted the clip of the two wildly dancing in front of other partygoers on April 17, along with fan reactions.
"Isn't he married???" one social media user wrote. "He got divorced I can tell," another speculated while a third was in response to the woman's reaction to Chance in the clip.
"The side eye is because he slapped her ass, he did not understand the assignment. West Indian ppl don't do that. It's a whine and no more don't do that s---," the third commenter claimed.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Chance The Rapper for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As we previously reported, Chance and Bennett have been married since 2019. The couple exchanged their vows during a ceremony held in Newport Beach.
Before that, the pair made it official more than two months before their wedding ceremony, marrying in a civil ceremony at the Cook County clerk's office in Chicago.
She later spoke out after her husband trended on Twitter for an NSFW slip-up on October 20. The Cocoa Butter Kisses artist shocked fans when he seemingly "liked" then subsequently "unliked" tweets featuring trans pornography.
"He's never going to address this, but all I have to say is, we were literally at an event all night the night before last, until late. We were celebrating," she said in a selfie video while breaking her silence.
"Sometimes s--- happens on accident," Bennett continued. "So, all you little trolls that are coming to my page that are getting blocked, y'all can go to h---."