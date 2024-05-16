RARE SIGHTING: Celine Dion's Teen Twins Look Unrecognizable With Singer Battling Stiff-Person Syndrome

Nelson and Eddy , Dion's children with late husband René Angélil , turned 13 years old last October. Both seem to have marked the journey into teenage-hood by embracing their newfound ability to grow facial hair.

Celine Dion's twin sons looked all grown up next to their mom in a rare photo shared by the singer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nelson and Eddy looked grown up in a photo shared by the singer over the weekend.

The legendary singer, 56, took the twins and her third son, 23-year-old Rene-Charles, to a Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas over the weekend where the group took the opportunity to snap a photo with Mick Jagger.

“This past Saturday, I got a chance to catch the @therollingstones in concert on their #hackneydiamonds tour at @allegiantstadium in Vegas," she wrote alongside the photo in an Instagram post.

The My Heart Will Go On singer smiled in a red dress next to her boys as the twins sported blazers over graphic tees and showed off their facial scruff.