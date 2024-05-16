RARE SIGHTING: Celine Dion's Teen Twins Look Unrecognizable With Singer Battling Stiff-Person Syndrome
Celine Dion's twin sons looked all grown up next to their mom in a rare photo shared by the singer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nelson and Eddy, Dion's children with late husband René Angélil, turned 13 years old last October. Both seem to have marked the journey into teenage-hood by embracing their newfound ability to grow facial hair.
The legendary singer, 56, took the twins and her third son, 23-year-old Rene-Charles, to a Rolling Stones concert in Las Vegas over the weekend where the group took the opportunity to snap a photo with Mick Jagger.
“This past Saturday, I got a chance to catch the @therollingstones in concert on their #hackneydiamonds tour at @allegiantstadium in Vegas," she wrote alongside the photo in an Instagram post.
The My Heart Will Go On singer smiled in a red dress next to her boys as the twins sported blazers over graphic tees and showed off their facial scruff.
"What an incredible show! A very special thanks to @mickjagger for warmly welcoming my family," Dion added. "You got us rocking!”
This comes after Dion opened up about her ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome in March, sharing that she was diagnosed with the chronic condition in fall of 2022.
"Today the world recognizes International SPS Awareness Day," she wrote in the caption of another Instagram post that featured a photo of the singer with her children.
"Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible," she added.
The disorder causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that can worsen over time. SPS has hampered Dion's ability to sing and walk, and forced her to cancel a world tour last year.
The singer has chosen to keep a low profile since the diagnosis, appearing in public only on rare occasion.
"I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you! I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!" she wrote in March.
This past February, Dion presented the Album of the Year trophy to Taylor Swift at the Grammys.
She also treated the public to a rare and unexpected performance with Grammy-nominated songwriter Sonyaé backstage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.