EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accuser Breaks Silence After Comedian Makes X-Rated Movie Joke Amid Police Investigation — 'Justice Will Be Done Eventually'
Nov. 17 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
One of Carrot Top's biggest sexual assault accusers has broken his silence, blasting the comedian and slamming his recent "jokes" about an alleged intimate recording of the two of them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Zachary DeFazio claims he was sexually assaulted by the longtime Las Vegas headliner on three separate occasions when he was 19 years old, and wants to see him face charges.
Carrot Top Charged With Making Light of His Assault Accusations
As Radar has reported, DeFazio has asked police to track down an adult tape he claims the comic made of him and ensure it is deleted. DeFazio made the requests to the Winter Park Police Department on October 18, detailing alleged sexual encounters with the entertainer, whose real name is Scott Thompson.
However, while DeFazio's charges are serious, Carrot Top has been laughing it up, at least according to a video of the Chairman of the Board star crashing fellow comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's Kill Tony Live show in Vegas.
In the video, before Hinchcliffe can show his audience a special surprise clip of the red-headed funnyman, Carrot Top quipped, "It's not my p-rno, is it?" causing Hinchcliffe to chuckle, while assuring him that it was not.
Carrot Top's Accuser Fires Back
While Hinchcliffe and his audience got a good laugh, DeFazio told Radar he was disturbed to hear Carrot Top joking about an alleged intimate recording.
In a separate federal lawsuit previously reported by Radar, fellow accuser Brian Evans alleged that Carrot Top sent him an unsolicited sexually explicit video depicting the comedian with a significantly younger male. Evans has since clarified that the individual in that alleged recording was not DeFazio.
Although DeFazio acknowledged he was unsure which alleged recording Carrot Top was referencing, Evans has clarified that the video he described involved someone other than DeFazio. DeFazio said he was troubled that the comedian had yet to publicly address the allegations or answer questions surrounding them, even as he began booking venues for an upcoming tour.
"We make the perpetrator the victim in this country, then add tour dates," DeFazio slammed. "Justice will be done eventually. I have faith in that, as police have extended this investigation longer than they said it would originally take."
The abuse accuser said he will eventually be the one to get the last laugh on Carrot Top.
"All he's done is hide behind lawyers as his paid attack dogs. He can keep making his jokes…for now. Time will tell how funny those jokes turn out to be for him," warned DeFazio.
Zachary DeFazio Was 'In Awe' of Carrot Top
DeFazio was just 19 years old when Carrot Top allegedly messaged him on the dating app Grindr in 2021 and asked him out on a blind date, using a "much younger profile picture."
The now 25-year-old said that when he showed up for the date, he immediately recognized the star and found himself "in awe," and thought that "he wanted to be my friend."
Zachary DeFazio Claims He Could Not Stop Carrot Top
Instead, however, DeFazio claims Carrot Top "took that naive, 19-year-old maturity and mindset and totally took advantage of it [and] brought my guard down by plying me with alcohol from bar to bar; on his boat; to his friend’s mansion."
He continued to claim the comic "would assault me without my consent in a state that you could not walk one foot in front of the other or even pass a DUI test."
"That is no condition to consent," DeFazio insisted, "And at times, I told him that I couldn't perform [s-xually] or do anything because I was intoxicated," but "He didn't care."