While Hinchcliffe and his audience got a good laugh, DeFazio told Radar he was disturbed to hear Carrot Top joking about an alleged intimate recording.

In a separate federal lawsuit previously reported by Radar, fellow accuser Brian Evans alleged that Carrot Top sent him an unsolicited sexually explicit video depicting the comedian with a significantly younger male. Evans has since clarified that the individual in that alleged recording was not DeFazio.

Although DeFazio acknowledged he was unsure which alleged recording Carrot Top was referencing, Evans has clarified that the video he described involved someone other than DeFazio. DeFazio said he was troubled that the comedian had yet to publicly address the allegations or answer questions surrounding them, even as he began booking venues for an upcoming tour.

"We make the perpetrator the victim in this country, then add tour dates," DeFazio slammed. "Justice will be done eventually. I have faith in that, as police have extended this investigation longer than they said it would originally take."

The abuse accuser said he will eventually be the one to get the last laugh on Carrot Top.

"All he's done is hide behind lawyers as his paid attack dogs. He can keep making his jokes…for now. Time will tell how funny those jokes turn out to be for him," warned DeFazio.