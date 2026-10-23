EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top Accuser Tells Cops He Will Sit for Lie Detector Test After Marathon Five-Hour Grilling Over 'Sexual Assault'

In a police report, DeFazio accused the comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, of sexual assault. He alleged Thompson assaulted him on three occasions and recorded one instance with his phone.

Carrot Top's accuser, Zachary DeFazio, has told cops he is willing to sit for a lie detector test following his lengthy interview with detectives , RadarOnline.com has learned.

"If they want one, he will do it, and he told them that," the insider claimed.

A source close to the case claimed that DeFazio was willing to submit to a lie detector to underscore his allegations.

On Thursday, October 22, DeFazio spoke with police for five hours, sitting for a grueling line of questioning. Police confirmed to Radar the case is still "under investigation."

"I believe the fact that I could not understand it when I met Scott is exactly why he targeted me," DeFazio alleged, according to the police report.

In 2023 and 2024, DeFazio began to see "a therapist who specializes in trauma and sexual exploitation victims." After undergoing treatment with "privacy," DeFazio decided then to levy the allegations after he had "time" to process, according to the police report.

DeFazio filed his formal report on October 18 . He described three alleged incidents from 2021 when he was 19 years old. According to his report, DeFazio did not immediately come forward because he "did not realize what happened to (him) at first."

DeFazio claimed the abuse began in March 2021 after meeting Thompson on the Grindr app. At first, DeFazio did not recognize the comic, but realized who he was after meeting in person.

The pair allegedly met for drinks before DeFazio was invited back to Thompson's home. They allegedly boarded a boat on the lake and continued to drink. Thereafter, Thompson allegedly invited DeFazio to a room connected to the performer's bedroom, which DeFazio speculated was a "s-- room."

In his statement to police, DeFazio alleged, "He began groping and kissing me. I did not know what to do, and I froze."

"As it continued, I told him no, pulled away, and said I was not h---y," he alleged. "He kept whining and begging, in a way I now see was manipulative. At no point did I take back that I did not consent, but I froze, and he took my pants off. I complied, and I was very uncomfortable."