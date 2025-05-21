Carrie Underwood Feels 'Ambushed' By Katy Perry's 'Attempt to Return to American Idol' and is Fighting For Her Job After Show's Ratings Collapse

“Carrie thought this was her moment,” an Idol production insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack.

They continued: “Her debut episode outdrew Katy’s last season premiere by over a million viewers. That should’ve sealed it. But now Katy’s circling – and no one knows what’s going to happen."

While Underwood's debut episode reeled in close to 6 million viewers, higher than Perry's farewell season opener, the show's ratings quickly fell off the chart, with the March 31 Hollywood Week episode crashing to 3.7 million viewers.