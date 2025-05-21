Carrie Underwood Feels 'Ambushed' By Katy Perry's 'Attempt to Return to American Idol' and is Fighting For Her Job After Show's Ratings Collapse
Carrie Underwood's first season with American Idol may be her last one, as the judge she replaced is said to be aiming to make her big return to the singing competition, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Katy Perry has been busy on her singing tour and going up to space, but she may find herself back on the ABC show alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie if she gets her way.
“Carrie thought this was her moment,” an Idol production insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack.
They continued: “Her debut episode outdrew Katy’s last season premiere by over a million viewers. That should’ve sealed it. But now Katy’s circling – and no one knows what’s going to happen."
While Underwood's debut episode reeled in close to 6 million viewers, higher than Perry's farewell season opener, the show's ratings quickly fell off the chart, with the March 31 Hollywood Week episode crashing to 3.7 million viewers.
Perry's Back?
An insider close to the I Kissed a Girl hitmaker claimed: “Katy saw the ratings drop and pounced. She’s telling execs she can still pull big numbers – and she wants her seat back," as sources gossip the singers' "ego" is sparking their feud.
“Carrie’s Idol royalty. But Katy doesn’t like being replaced – especially not by a country singer with zero pop hits," the insider went off.
However, Underwood is said to be digging her nails into the ground.
The Feud Continues ?
The source explained: "Carrie’s fighting to stay. She loves the job, and she genuinely believes she is bringing something different. But now she feels ambushed.
“Let’s just say, don’t expect these two to be doing a duet anytime soon.”
Underwood and Perry were already believed to be in a rivalry, especially after the Before He Cheats songstress, 42, seemed to take a swipe at the pop star.
After Perry, 40, returned from her controversial Blue Origin space flight alongside notable names, including Lauren Sanchez and Gayle King, Underwood took to Instagram to comment on the mission.
She said: "The day I go to space will be when the good Lord decides my time on Earth here is done and he takes me home.
"So, that will be the day I leave this Earth."
All Underwood's Fault?
Underwood may find another reason not to be the biggest fan of Perry if she gets dropped by Idol, which has already been renewed for another season.
Previous sources claimed the show's ratings failure was being put on the country singer, claiming that even host Ryan Seacrest had his feathers ruffled by her.
"Everyone's blaming Carrie," the insider spilled.
They added: "Lionel, Luke, and even Ryan have turned on her behind the scenes. They say she's not connecting with the audience – and the numbers prove it."
"They thought Carrie would bring star power. Instead, the audience is tuning out – and execs are panicking," the source said at the time amid ratings that were crashing.