Blogger Who Owes Cardi B $4 Million Facing Her Car Being Seized in Bankruptcy

Tasha K, the blogger who owes Cardi B millions and was sued by Kevin Hart, is facing her 2021 Chevy Silverado being seized in court. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ally Bank asked the judge presiding over Tasha’s Chapter 11 to allow them to take possession of her car.

The bank said Tasha owes $52k on the vehicle. They said the total arrearage was $7,439 — $1k owed before the bankruptcy was filed and another $6k in post-petition payments. Once a bankruptcy is filed, the court issues a “stay” which prevents creditors from pursuing legal actions or collections against a debtor.

In the motion, Ally argued the “stay” should be lifted and it be allowed to go after the car. The judge has yet to respond. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tasha filed for bankruptcy months after being ordered to pay Cardi B over $4 million in a defamation lawsuit. The Bodak Yellow rapper accused Tasha of spreading malicious lies about her past in a series of videos on her YouTube channel.

In court, Cardi testified that the allegations caused her extreme emotional distress. A jury found Tasha liable and ordered her to pay up. The rapper started the process of seizing Tasha’s assets — which led to her filing for Chapter 11. In the petition, the blogger said her only assets were a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, home furniture, $500 worth of electronics, $2,500 worth of clothes, and 2 Louis Vuitton purses.

The box-office star said that his ex-assistant broke her NDA when she made false claims about him during an interview with Tasha.

Cardi demanded the $4 million debt not be wiped clean in the bankruptcy. Tasha proposed paying Cardi a 6-figure sum to settle the situation. The bankruptcy judge ordered the debt could not be discharged in the case. For the past couple of months, Cardi and legal team have been taking depositions from various individuals. They also demanded information from Tasha about her assets.

The rapper claimed she discovered offshore trusts that Tasha failed to disclose in her bankruptcy. Cardi said that "during the course of discovery", her team discovered “the existence of multiple domestic and offshore trusts that were not disclosed, including at least one trust to which it appears $30,000 was transferred.”

In a new filing, Tasha’s lawyer admitted his client did create domestic and offshore trusts but never used them. “The impending Cardi-B Judgment caused Debtor to panic and make hasty decisions that she felt were necessary to protect her family and her children. In March 2021, Debtor retained a Georgia attorney for an estate planning package for her and Cheick,” the motion read. “Because the litigation with Cardi-B was still ongoing, each trust was funded with only $10.00 cash on hand; no bank account was ever created for any of the domestic trusts and nothing has been transferred into or out of any of the trusts to date. The limited partnership was likewise created but valued at $0.00 and never used by Debtor, Cheick, their family or any other individual or entity. The domestic trusts and limited partnership remain active today but have no value.”

Regarding other offshore trusts created, Tasha claimed both the trusts will be dissolved and were never used. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kevin Hart recently slapped Tasha with a civil extortion lawsuit. He claimed her associate offered to not publish an interview with his ex-assistant Miesha Shakes in exchange for $350k.