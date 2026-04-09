EXCLUSIVE: Cancer-Stricken King Charles Begs Heir Prince William to Leave Wife Camilla Alone When He's Dead Despite Bitter 'Feud' — As Royal Couple Celebrates 21 Years of Marriage

While the future king has managed to "make nice" and "work alongside" his dad's former mistress, one source claimed, "Most people believe he's still harboring a lot of resentment toward her."

According to insiders, William has never seen eye-to-eye with Camilla due to her role in breaking up his father's marriage to Princess Diana.

"The way Camilla betrayed their mother has not been forgotten by either of Diana’s children," the source claimed. "William is more diplomatic than Harry, so he’s tried to disguise his resentment."

Even Diana herself raged over Camilla in 1995, saying, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

Charles and Camilla tied the knot on April 9, 2005, eight years after the tragic death of Diana.