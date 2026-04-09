EXCLUSIVE: Cancer-Stricken King Charles Begs Heir Prince William to Leave Wife Camilla Alone When He's Dead Despite Bitter 'Feud' — As Royal Couple Celebrates 21 Years of Marriage
April 9 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Cancer-stricken King Charles has one important request for Prince William when he's dead and gone, and it's to leave his wife, Camilla, alone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 77-year-old is believed to have offered his eldest son the choice to ban his estranged brother, Prince Harry, as long as Camilla has the power to do as she wishes when he's dead.
Prince William V. Camilla
While the future king has managed to "make nice" and "work alongside" his dad's former mistress, one source claimed, "Most people believe he's still harboring a lot of resentment toward her."
According to insiders, William has never seen eye-to-eye with Camilla due to her role in breaking up his father's marriage to Princess Diana.
"The way Camilla betrayed their mother has not been forgotten by either of Diana’s children," the source claimed. "William is more diplomatic than Harry, so he’s tried to disguise his resentment."
Even Diana herself raged over Camilla in 1995, saying, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."
Charles and Camilla tied the knot on April 9, 2005, eight years after the tragic death of Diana.
'Ruthless' Prince William
The apparent feud between William and Camilla has only ramped up, as it was previously reported he had cut the queen's sister, Annabel Elliot, from the royal payroll last year.
"William is already showing a ruthless streak," a source noted. "It's no wonder Charles worries he's unlikely to find a place for Camilla in his new order."
However, Camilla may have gotten confirmation from her husband that she will be sticking around the palace when he dies, especially since insiders claimed she is cementing plans to have her pick of the monarchy’s properties, with a full staff at her beck and call.
Camila is also said to disagree with William when it comes to ailing Charles' workload.
King Charles' Ailing Dilemma
A source said, "William has been urging his father to ease off and genuinely take a step back to focus on his health, but each time he brings it up, it seems to trigger tension because Camilla is seen as encouraging Charles to keep pushing forward with his public duties. It's becoming a recurring point of conflict between them."
"The state banquet in particular really brought those differences to the surface," the insider added, referring to both Charles and Camilla welcoming the Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the First Lady.
The source explained: "William was firmly of the view that Charles simply wasn't well enough to attend and should have prioritized rest, but Camilla was adamant that their presence was necessary, especially given the scrutiny the family is under."
"They ultimately went ahead, but it didn't ease concerns – if anything, it heightened them," the insider claimed.
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While William and Camilla seem to be at odds, the 43-year-old is believed to be "training" for the throne to best avoid future scandals.
"William is being encouraged to seek guidance and support – effectively being 'in therapy' to help train him for the throne and prepare him for the diplomatic demands of kingship," a source noted.
"The message coming from the top is that he needs to become a true diplomat, someone who can rise above personal grievances and think strategically about the monarchy's future."