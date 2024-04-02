Home > Exclusives > NFL Exclusive Cam Newton’s Ex-GF Kia Proctor Demands Ex-NFL Star Show Receipts as She Prepares to Grill Him in Fight Over 2017 Bentley Source: MEGA; INSTAGRAM The exes are back in court. By: Ryan Naumann Apr. 2 2024, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

Cam Newton’s ex-girlfriend and mother to 4 of his children, Kia Proctor, demanded the ex-NFL star answer questions under oath as part of their ugly court war over a Bentley. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Proctor handed a list of questions for Newton to answer as she fights to have his lawsuit dismissed.

Newton sued Proctor last year.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Newton sued Proctor over a 2017 Bentley Bentayga. In his suit, the ex-NFL star claimed he had allowed Proctor to use the car while they were together. They dated from 2013 to 2019 — around the same time Instagram model La Reina Shaw became pregnant with Newton’s child.

The suit read, “Although the relationship has ended, [Proctor] remains in possession of the Car and refuses to return the car.” Newton told the court he bought the car in May 2018, and placed it in his name. He claimed he expected Proctor to return the car after they broke up but that never happened.

Newton said the car was never a gift.

“In 2019, the relationship ended, and [Proctor] moved out of [Newton’s] residence,” the lawsuit said. “As part of the moveout process, [Newton] allowed [Proctor] to use the Car to move her things out of Plaintiff’s residence with the understanding that the Car would be promptly returned,” the suit read. “[Proctor] never returned the vehicle to [Newton] after she moved out of [Newton’s] residence.”

Proctor blasted Newton's lawsuit.

Newton said Proctor refused to return the car despite numerous demands. The suit stated, “[Proctor] stubbornly refuses to recognize [Newton’s] ownership of, and right to possess the Car.”

Proctor denied all allegations of wrongdoing. She asked the court to dismiss the entire case. In her response, Proctor claimed the car was a gift from Newton. She said there was never any rule she had to return the car in the event of a breakup.

In her recent list of questions, Proctor demanded Newton “state the exact time and date you allege you informed Ms. Proctor she only had access to the 2017 Bentley Bentayga which the subject matter of said lawsuit.” “Describe in detail your version of when you provided Ms. Proctor with the 2017 Bentley Bentayga,” Proctor’s lawyer wrote. Newton’s ex asked that he explain why the title to the car was changed in 2022.

Proctor plans to depose her ex.

In addition, she asked that he explain why the 2012 BMW X6 was traded in to purchase the Bentley. Proctor claimed he traded in her 2012 car to purchase the 2017 automobile. Proctor claimed Newton had previously said the car was a gift. She asked Newton to admit that he provided her with the Bentley as a “birthday gift as you stated in Court on August 30, 2020, during a Temporary Hearing in the Douglas County Superior Court, State of Georgia.”

Newton’s ex said the car remains parked at a property owned by his company and he has access to the property. As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, Proctor informed the court she planned to depose Newton as part of the legal battle. She asked him to show up to court with his tax returns for the past several years and documents related to the car purchase.

The judge has yet to rule. Back in 2019, following their split, the couple were involved in a bitter court battle.

The exes share Camidas, Chosen Sebastian, and Cashmere Saint Newton along with daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella. Newton recently welcomed his 8th child with comedian Jasmin Brown.