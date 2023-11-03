Home > Exclusives > NFL Exclusive Cam Newton’s Ex-GF Kia Fighting Lawsuit Demanding She Return 2017 Bentley, Says Car Was a Gift from NFL Star Source: mega;@kiaproctorofficial/instagram By: Ryan Naumann Nov. 3 2023, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Ex-NFL star Cam Newton’s former girlfriend Kia Proctor asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit he brought against her over a luxury automobile. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kia has denied all allegations in the case brought by Cam.

As we first reported, earlier this year, the ex-NFL star sued the mother of four of his children. The two dated from 2013 to 2019. Cam quickly moved on and started dating Instagram model La Reina Shaw — who he ended up having two children with.

Cam claimed he allowed Kia to drive his 2017 Bentley Bentayga while they were together. “Although the relationship has ended, [Proctor] remains in possession of the Car and refuses to return the car” to Newton, the lawsuit claimed.

In his complaint, Cam said he purchased the vehicle on May 23, 2018 and placed it solely in his name. Cam said he allowed Kia to use the car “with the understanding” it would be returned in the event of a breakup. In the suit, Cam said they broke up in 2019 and Kia moved out of his home.

“As part of the moveout process, [Cam] allowed [KIa] to use the Car to move her things out of [Cam’s] residence with the understanding that the Car would be promptly returned,” the suit read. “[Kia] never returned the vehicle to [Cam] after she moved out of [Cam’s] residence.” Cam said despite numerous demands Kia has refused to hand over the keys.

“[Kia] stubbornly refuses to recognize [Newton’s] ownership of, and right to possess the Car,” the suit said. Cam pleaded for help from the court in getting the car back.

Now, in her newly filed response, Kia said the car was a gift from Cam and he never told her he had to return it. She has demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out of court. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kia and Cam have been fighting in court for years.

In 2019, Cam sued Kia for paternity and asked a judge to set child support. The two share sons Camidas, Chosen Sebastian, and Cashmere Saint Newton along with daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella.